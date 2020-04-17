One airlifted after vehicle wrecks into tree on I-94

PORTAGE — One person was airlifted with severe injuries and another sent to a local hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree, police said.
At 4:53 p.m. Friday police responded to a crash involving one vehicle on Interstate 94 at mile marker 20.2, according to a release from Indiana State Police.
A red 2001 Nissan Pathfinder was driving eastbound in the right lane when the vehicle drove off the roadway and into a ditch, police said. The vehicle crashed into a tree before it came to a stop and both people inside were injured.
The passenger was airlifted from the wreck to the University of Chicago hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a Michigan City man, was also taken to Porter Regional Hospital for medical treatment. Toxicology reports are pending and the man was cited for driving while suspended, Indiana State Police said.
Portage Fire Department, Burns Harbor Police, Hoosier Helpers and Joe’s Towing assisted at the scene. Two eastbound lanes were shut down for about three hours as police investigated.