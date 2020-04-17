One airlifted after vehicle wrecks into tree on I-94

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE — One person was airlifted with severe injuries and another sent to a local hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree, police said.

At 4:53 p.m. Friday police responded to a crash involving one vehicle on Interstate 94 at mile marker 20.2, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

A red 2001 Nissan Pathfinder was driving eastbound in the right lane when the vehicle drove off the roadway and into a ditch, police said. The vehicle crashed into a tree before it came to a stop and both people inside were injured.

The passenger was airlifted from the wreck to the University of Chicago hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a Michigan City man, was also taken to Porter Regional Hospital for medical treatment. Toxicology reports are pending and the man was cited for driving while suspended, Indiana State Police said.