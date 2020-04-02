One dead in SUV vs. semi crash on I-94

GARY — One person was declared dead at the scene of a crash on Interstate 94.
At 1:52 p.m. Thursday police were called to a crash at the 6.3 mile marker of I-94 just east of the Burr Street exit, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.
An SUV and semitrailer collided in the right eastbound lane and one of the vehicles' occupants was declared dead at the scene, police said.
In addition, debris from the wreck caused another crash of a box truck, Rot said. Rot said traffic was backed up to the state line and advised travelers to avoid the area following the wreck.
Eastbound lanes in the area were temporarily shut down for the ongoing crash investigation. Rot said it is believed no one else suffered major injuries.
By 6 p.m. all lanes were re-opened and traffic jams had dissipated, police reported.
The victim was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. and suffered multiple blunt force injuries, according to a Lake County Coroner's report.
Further information on the crash victim will be released pending the family's notification.
