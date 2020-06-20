You are the owner of this article.
One juvenile dead, 3 in hospital following crash into tree, firefighters say
One juvenile dead, 3 in hospital following crash into tree, firefighters say

Airlifted FILE PHOTO

One juvenile was airlifted to a trauma hospital and three others were taken by ambulance for medical care. One crash victim was declared deceased. 

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

PORTER — A crash left one juvenile dead and three others in the hospital following a singe-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

At 5:34 p.m. first responders were called to a wreck on U.S. 12, just west of Mineral Springs Road in Porter, said Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig.

A passenger car hit a tree in nearby woods, Craig said. All four people inside the vehicle were under 18 years old. 

One person was declared dead and one was airlifted to a trauma center, Craig said. The other two juveniles were transported by ambulance to a trauma center. The condition of the three victims were described as being under trauma alert when they were transported to medical care, Craig said. 

A landing area for the medical helicopter was set up at Shelton Fireworks in the 1600 block of U.S. 20 in Porter. The Porter Fire Department, Burns Harbor Fire Department and Washington Township Fire Department responded to the scene. 

A section of U.S. 20 between Mineral Springs Road and Oak Hill Road was shut down and was set to reopen by 9:30 p.m. Saturday. 

The crash is still under investigation and limited information was available Saturday night, Craig said.  

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

