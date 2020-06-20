One juvenile dead, 3 in hospital following crash into tree, firefighters say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — A crash left one juvenile dead and three others in the hospital following a singe-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

At 5:34 p.m. first responders were called to a wreck on U.S. 12, just west of Mineral Springs Road in Porter, said Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig.

A passenger car hit a tree in nearby woods, Craig said. All four people inside the vehicle were under 18 years old.

One person was declared dead and one was airlifted to a trauma center, Craig said. The other two juveniles were transported by ambulance to a trauma center. The condition of the three victims were described as being under trauma alert when they were transported to medical care, Craig said.

A landing area for the medical helicopter was set up at Shelton Fireworks in the 1600 block of U.S. 20 in Porter. The Porter Fire Department, Burns Harbor Fire Department and Washington Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

A section of U.S. 20 between Mineral Springs Road and Oak Hill Road was shut down and was set to reopen by 9:30 p.m. Saturday.