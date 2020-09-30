One more dies from COVID-19 in NWI

Lake County recorded another COVID-19 death, while the Region added a total of 51 new cases, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 20 new deaths were reported Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,405.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 8 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 325 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 41 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 27 more cases for a total of 10,772. Porter County had 10 more cases, upping its total to 2,242. LaPorte County increased by 13, to 1,532. Jasper County's total stayed at 403. Newton County recorded one new case, for a total of 175.

ISDH reported 965 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 120,019. New cases were reported Monday.