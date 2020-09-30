 Skip to main content
One more dies from COVID-19 in NWI
alert urgent

Virus Outbreak Indiana

Christopher Ikemire prepares to test a customer at the Eastern Star Church on April 30 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

Lake County recorded another COVID-19 death, while the Region added a total of 51 new cases, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 20 new deaths were reported Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,405.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 8 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 325 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 41 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 27 more cases for a total of 10,772. Porter County had 10 more cases, upping its total to 2,242. LaPorte County increased by 13, to 1,532. Jasper County's total stayed at 403. Newton County recorded one new case, for a total of 175.

ISDH reported 965 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 120,019. New cases were reported Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed two patients currently hospitalized and 2,012 people recovered.

A total of 2,066,474 coronavirus tests had been administered in Indiana with 1,379,850 individuals tested. The state had a 5.8% cumulative positive rate and 4.2% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 17-23.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were Porter County, 5.4%; Lake County, 5.1%; LaPorte County, 4.7%; Jasper County, 4%; and Newton County, 2.4%.

ISDH reports 98,438 tested in Lake County, 30,041 in Porter County, 22,111 in LaPorte County, 6,059 in Jasper County and 1,802 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between Aug. 13 and Monday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

