Lake Ridge School Board President Glenn Johnson said the allegations raised against a former Lake Ridge Middle School teacher's aide are the worst he's seen in his tenure as a School Board member.
"This is one of the saddest situations, not just in our district, but that I've seen in all of my time serving on the School Board," Johnson said.
The board voted Monday night to fire Aaron Saldana, 47, after police arrested him over the weekend on felony charges of possession of child pornography, voyeurism and obstruction of justice. Saldana, who led the photography club at the middle school, allegedly recorded video of several prepubescent boys using the restroom and taking showers in his home.
Saldana was also caught attempting to burn portraits he kept of children as police searched the man's home Saturday. When asked about the photos, Saldana reportedly told police "they weren't pornography."
The Lake Ridge superintendent called parents Monday alerting them to an arrest related to "an event outside of our school district." Monday night, school officials joined Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez as he briefed the public.
“We believe that there may be other victims out there, some of (whom) do not even realize that they’re victims, and some children who don’t even realize they have been recorded without their knowledge,” Martinez said.
Johnson said the district is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Saldana's firing and would be reviewing any computers in the school used by the teacher's aide to turn over to authorities to assist in their investigation.
Background checks showed no warning signs
Johnson said the board had no knowledge of the teacher's conduct prior to the police investigation launched last week as a result of one student's report to local authorities and Calumet New Tech High School Principal Cynthia Mose-Trevino. Neighbors told The Times they occasionally noticed children around Saldana's house.
The board president said the district conducted a background check of Saldana's criminal history when he was hired in 2010 and was in the process of conducting additional background checks of employees following a new state law requiring periodic background checks going beyond those conducted during an initial hire.
Johnson said the district had begun conducting the required checks in three groupings of teachers, beginning with those who had served in the district the longest.
"We hadn't gotten to the next group yet, which he probably would've been in," Johnson said.
Despite this, Johnson said he doubted the additional check would've provided the necessary warning signs.
"Up until Saturday morning when he was arrested, there was nothing in his background, there was nothing to find," Johnson said. "It's scary. You view the background check process almost as a safety net to prevent these types of things, but if he's a person and he's been doing these things and he's never been caught, what recourse do we have?"
Johnson said the board plans to review it's existing policies on student-teacher relationships and look for ways to prevent any future incidents of a similar nature. He said the board will seek the advice of the Indiana School Boards Association and other local districts.
"Unfortunately, we are not the first district where something like this has happened," Johnson said. "We want to see if other districts have solutions. The only way to do this is to have conversations."
Additional counseling to continue
Counselors from Fair Haven, a Highland-based rape crisis center, were on-site at Lake Ridge Middle School on Tuesday, in addition to regularly placed counselors from Crown Counseling Services of Crown Point.
Johnson said that Crown Counseling has worked in Lake Ridge schools "for a few years," and that the district will consider employing Fair Haven counselors, who are specialized in child abuse services, through the end of this school year. Kelly Vates, executive director of Fair Haven, said her staff will return if asked by the district.
Vates encouraged parents to begin discussions with their children as early as when they start potty-training to teach them about "bathing suit zones," and that these areas should never be inappropriately touched or observed.
"There are lots of ways to open up conversation and talk to your children about your body belongs to you," Vates said. "We need to start empowering children that they have a right to their space and a right to say no."
She said if any parent feels their child has been a victim of sexual abuse, they can reach out to Fair Haven's 24-hour crisis intervention line at 219-218-2552.
Johnson encouraged any student or parent, past or present, who has information related to Saldana's arrest to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department at 219-755-3346.
"We take our obligations seriously," Johnson said. "We are investigating thoroughly and will always bring in the proper authorities when needed."