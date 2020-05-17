You are the owner of this article.
One person injured during armed robbery in Hammond
One person injured during armed robbery in Hammond

HAMMOND — One person was injured during an armed robbery at a pawn shop on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Hammond police said they responded at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday to a report of a robbery at Cash America pawn shop in the 6700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

Witnesses stated three armed black males wearing masks forced employees into a back room and took an unknown amount of cash and other items, police said.

One person was struck and received a minor injury, according to police.

No one was in custody. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hammond Police Criminal Investigations Division at (219) 852-2906.

