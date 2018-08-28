A Northwest Indiana scrap-metal dealer is asking for dismissal of federal charges for allegedly demolishing a historic bridge in Hammond and selling the metal.
In 2017, Kenneth Morrison, owner of T&K Metals in Whiting, was charged with interstate transportation of stolen property for allegedly taking metal from Monon Bridge and selling it to an Illinois scrapyard for $18,000.
On Monday, Morrison filed a motion in federal court in Hammond that argues that the charges should be dropped due to questions about who owns the bridge.
Morrison said he asked officials to allow him to remove the bridge at a public board of works meeting in the fall of 2014. He said officials allegedly informed him that the city does not own the bridge.
“The city denied ownership dramatically,” Morrison said. “There's about 2,000 road ties buried there, too, and the EPA is cleaning up the Calumet River. If they said they owned it, they would've been liable for the clean-up.”
A few months following that meeting, Morrison began dismantling the bridge.
"Between in or about December 2014 and continuing through in or about January 2015, without authority from the city of Hammond, and without any permit, the defendant dismantled a portion of the bridge and transported and sold the metal to scrap dealers ... in Burnham, Illinois, and East Chicago, Indiana," Morrison's indictment alleges.
A Hammond code inspector arrived at the scene of the bridge on Jan. 29, 2015, and put a work stop order on Morrison's dump truck that was parked nearby.
A day later, an Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer was at the bridge and saw Morrison, who claimed he had a permit to demolish and salvage the bridge, court records show.
After confirming with the city of Hammond he did not have permission to salvage the bridge, the officer ordered him to stop work. A day later, the IDNR officer saw Morrison at the site and ordered him again to stop all work on the bridge.
The Monon Bridge, which was built in 1910, has been owned by several railroad companies throughout its history, including CSX, court records show.
CSX deeded real property, including the bridge, to the city on March 3, 1987, records show.
According to The Times archives, the bridge is an important remnant of the city's history. The bridge was the last remnant of the Hammond Meatpacking Co., one of the city's first industries.
Morrison said the 1910 railroad drawbridge sat untouched for a long time, which he said in part led to his decision to dismantle the structure, along with the scrap value of the materials.
“A lot of kids have gotten hurt, and there's neighborhoods nearby just north,” Morrison said. “I know I wouldn't want my 10-year-old skipping on a 10-inch beam over a creek... If the city did something with it, or made it into a bike way, then I wouldn't have done anything to it.”
A Whiting man pleads not guilty to demolishing a historic railroad bridge
HAMMOND — A Whiting man is pleading not guilty to demolishing a historic railroad bridge for…
Court records: Whiting man accused of dismantling Monon Bridge faces federal charges
HAMMOND — A Whiting man faces federal charges for allegedly stealing scrap from the Monon Br…