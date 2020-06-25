Online petition opposes ex-cop's plans to visit son he is accused of battering

Jones, who left the Porter County Sheriff's Department more than a decade ago, is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.

A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

In his petition to lift the no-contact order, his attorneys argue, "It is clearly not in his children's best interests to remain completely isolated and apart, especially in our modern age of technology which allows for safe and appropriate access."

The motion argues that the court-ordered, no-contact order was "unjust and unnecessary and potentially violative of Defendant's constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment."