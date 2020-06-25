Online petition opposes ex-cop's plans to visit son he is accused of battering

VALPARAISO — Less than 24 hours after a judge lifted an order prohibiting a former Porter County police officer from having contact with his two young sons, including one he is charged with battering and leaving disabled, an online petition opposing the move had already attracted more than 700 signatures.
"Please sign this petition and help us keep these kids safe and in the hands of the mother," the petition reads. "Please help us get Curtis (Jones) denied for visitations of the boys."
Jones, 50, who now live in Florida, appeared in a Porter County courtroom Wednesday morning where he was granted his request to have the no-contact order lifted. It is his hope to visit the boys via the telephone and video conferencing for the first time since at least April 2017 when the no-contact order was issued by the court.
His next step is to gain permission for the visits from the family court that handled his 2018 divorce. That requirement is part of the divorce agreement, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski said Wednesday.
One of the attorneys representing Jones, John Vouga, said Wednesday his client will be petitioning the family court for the visitation rights.
Susan Jones, who is the mother of the child in question and former wife of Curtis, declined comment Thursday, citing a court order from last fall prohibiting the accused, attorneys in the case, potential witnesses and court staff from making any further comments about the case to the media or on social media.
The woman who started the online petition could not immediately be reached Thursday for comment.
While the online petition is directed to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, who is overseeing the criminal case, he said Thursday morning, "it is something the court cannot consider at all."
Jones is presumed innocent until proven guilty, he said. The main role of no-contact orders are to prevent witness intimidation, he said.
When contacted Thursday morning, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann referred to the couple's divorce agreement that reads, "the father shall have no parenting time as there is an active protective order between father and both children. If and when the protective order expires Father shall have to petition the court for his parenting time."
Jones, who left the Porter County Sheriff's Department more than a decade ago, is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.
In his petition to lift the no-contact order, his attorneys argue, "It is clearly not in his children's best interests to remain completely isolated and apart, especially in our modern age of technology which allows for safe and appropriate access."
The motion argues that the court-ordered, no-contact order was "unjust and unnecessary and potentially violative of Defendant's constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment."
The motion filed on behalf of Jones claims that there are several of the children's maternal family members willing to supervise the proposed visits, who would stop them immediately if they became inappropriate, the motion reads.
But Urbanski said Wednesday he was told there are no family members willing to supervise the visits.
Jones is seeking two, half-hour visits each week with each child.
Bradford said he was leaving in place a no-contact order for the boys' mother and Jones' former wife.
The underlying criminal case is set to go to trial over eight days beginning Feb. 2, which will be more than four-and-a-half years after the alleged offense.
