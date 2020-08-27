Only Native American on federal death row executed

Michael Slim, the grandson and cousin of the victims, is an outlier. Once an advocate of death penalty in the case, he gradually changed his mind and said it should be left up to God.

"We are all guilty of sin, so it's not fair for us to condemn someone," he said this week. "It's not my job to say 'we should kill him.'"

Mitchell has long maintained that his accomplice, Johnny Orsinger, took the lead in the killings. Orsinger was a juvenile then and couldn't be sentenced to death. He's serving a life sentence in Atlanta.

Mitchell, through his attorneys, said he wanted to participate in a traditional way of resolving disputes known as peacemaking that's meant to restore harmony and balance. But he was not allowed to contact victims' families under a court order.

Auska Mitchell, Mitchell's uncle on his maternal side, said he had been praying and burning cedar earlier Wednesday and was heartbroken to hear his nephew died.

"I hope he gets the peace in death that he didn't get in life," he said. "It can't be peaceful being on death row and probably solitary all the time. That's no life to live"

None of Mitchell's family attended the execution.