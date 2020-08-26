Only Native American on federal death row set to be executed

Critics accuse Trump of pushing to resume executions after a nearly 20-year hiatus in a quest to claim the mantle of law-and-order candidate. If Mitchell's execution goes ahead as planned, it would happen on the third night of the GOP convention.

"Today's decision means we will never know for sure whether anti-Native American bias influenced the jury's decision to sentence Lezmond Mitchell to death," his lawyers, Jonathan Aminoff and Celeste Bacchi, said in a statement, reacting to the Supreme Court's decision not to take up the case. "Mr. Mitchell's life is in President Trump's hands, and we hope the President will demonstrate his respect for tribal sovereignty and grant Mr. Mitchell the mercy of executive clemency."

Keith Nelson, who was also convicted of killing a child, is slated to die Friday at the Terre Haute prison, where all federal executions are carried out by a lethal injection of pentobarbital. Nelson's lawyers say pentobarbital can cause severe pain and so should be deemed unconstitutional.

Death-penalty advocates say the Trump administration's restart of executions is bringing justice — too long delayed — to victims and families. There are currently 58 men and one woman on federal death row, many of whose executions have been pending for over 20 years.