MERRILLVILLE — The opening of the 101st Avenue bridge over Interstate 65 has been delayed by two months.
The project initially called for the new structure to be available to traffic by the beginning of August.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said the opening has been moved to Oct. 7.
Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator, said there have been a variety of factors that led to the project taking longer than originally anticipated.
He said that includes some design modifications that were made after the project started.
Workers also encountered some soil issues under the existing road. King said that problem involved soft pockets of soil that are being addressed.
“They’re going to do some cement stabilization,” King said.
A portion of 101st Avenue east of Broadway has been closed since March for the Indiana Department of Transportation bridge replacement project. The work started off with the demolition of the former two-lane bridge.
The new structure will have four-lanes, and the wider bridge is expected to help traffic move easier through that area.
Officials also believe the new bridge could help attract new businesses in the southern end of town.
In addition to progressing on the new bridge deck, work has started on the bridge approaches, Pettit said.
Some additional work associated with the $3.1 million project could take place after the bridge opens. That could include landscaping.
INDOT is handling the majority of the construction costs, but Merrillville is contributing more than $600,000 to the project. Merrillville is using tax increment financing district funding for its contribution.
There are detour signs posted to director motorists around the construction area while the stretch of 101st Avenue is closed. The detour route calls for drivers to use Mississippi Street, 93rd Avenue and Broadway (Ind. 53) to travel around the site.