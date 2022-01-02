A feud atop Indiana government in a time of crisis

At a rare press conference on Wednesday Holcomb said, “I will say I was stunned and somewhat blindsided by the attorney general. It is quite serious when you accuse anyone of inflating numbers. If there is a thread of evidence, he needs to take that to the state's inspector general."

Holcomb added, "Anyone spreading misinformation or disinformation ... to me is attempting to fan the flames of confusion.”

Rokita defended his remarks, saying in a series of Twitter postings on Wednesday, "I stand by the concerns of a significant number of Hoosiers and Americans about the politicization of COVID reporting. Also, there are examples from across the country that I hear daily as I travel the state ... where non-COVID illnesses or deaths are inappropriately categorized as COVID, which further creates fear. Dying with COVID (where the primary cause of death is some other co-morbidity) is not the same as dying of COVID, for example."