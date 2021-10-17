BRIAN HOWEY: Conservatives refute Trump’s election ‘steal’

Trump responded, “If I lose, that will be my legacy. It’s not who I am to give up. It’s not in me to do that. My people expect me to fight, and if I don’t, I’ll lose ‘em.”

According to Woodward and Costa, Attorney General William Barr ordered DOJ to do a preliminary analysis and assessment in five states where the presidential election was close: Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. He told the AP on Dec. 1, “To date we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome of the election.”

“It’s all b-------,” Barr told a furious Trump. “The allegations are not panning out.”

Meanwhile Republican operative Karl Rove was in Georgia helping the two GOP Senate candidates gear up for the Jan. 5 special election and found the voting systems “reliable and safe.”

In Arizona late this summer, an “audit” in Maricopa County by the firm Cyber Ninjas hired by Senate Republicans there found Biden’s lead was actually larger than the official count. In a conversation with former vice president Dan Quayle, Pence mentioned Arizona irregularities. “Mike, I live in Arizona,” Quayle said. “There’s nothing out here.”