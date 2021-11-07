BRIAN HOWEY: How Indiana Republicans found their way to ice cream

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Republicans have dominated state politics over this past generation, holding all Statehouse constitutional offices, super majorities in the General Assembly and all but two seats of the congressional delegation for much of the past decade.

Aug. 14, 2001 became the fateful date when they began to turn things around after Democrat Govs. Evan Bayh and Frank O’Bannon had won the previous four gubernatorial elections. That was the day The Phoenix Group had its open house at the Klipsch Audio Technologies headquarters near the Indianapolis pyramids.

It was a fundraiser like no other the party had seen in years. The Phoenix Group had formed earlier that year by GOP financiers Jim Kittle, Bob Grand and Randall Tobias in an effort to reinvigorate the once thriving Indiana Republican machine that has been shut out of gubernatorial races since the rise of Evan Bayh in 1988.