BRIAN HOWEY: Pandemic burn out and ‘personal freedom’

According to the Associated Press, the proposal would reject an appeal from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce to leave such decisions up to employers and strike against Indiana University’s student vaccine mandate that a U.S. Supreme Court justice let go into effect.

But this public health emergency is not over. As of Tuesday, the CDC had recorded 386,233 COVID deaths in 2021, compared with 385,343 in 2020. This surge in deaths this year are more than 90% among the unvaccinated.

Indiana COVID hospitalizations have risen more than 31% in the past two weeks, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Hospitals in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota are swamped and summoning their National Guards for assistance. Former U.S. surgeon general and Indiana state health commissioner Jerome Adams says a winter COVID-19 surge in Indiana isn’t a matter of “if” but “how bad.”

The shutdowns imposed by President Trump and Gov. Eric Holcomb in March 2020 came as less than 1% of us had been infected. They were designed to prevent a wholesale swamping of our medical systems.

Gov. Holcomb and President Biden will not impose for another shutdown. Biden has opted for a widely criticized testing mandate for employees of companies numbering more than 100 workers, if these workers do not vaccinate.