BRIAN HOWEY: Sen. Young has it all (except for Trump’s endorsement)

Following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Young called it the result of “a failure for many of our leaders to be truthful to the American people about what precisely has happened in our elections in recent months.” Asked if President Trump played a role in encouraging the violence, Young responded, “Of course. He’s president of the United States.”

'She's nutty'

As for Rep. Greene and whether she should be in the GOP, Young said in a conference call with reporters, “There should be no debate about Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s nutty. She’s an embarrassment to our party. There’s no place for her in the Republican Party. There ought to be no place.”

A reporter asked Young if he is worried about facing a Republican primary challenger when he faces reelection in 2022. “I’ve got a pretty low pulse. You know, I really don’t worry,” Young said. “I didn’t worry when Evan (Bayh) entered my race. I got a lot of fallback options. So, you know, unlike some career politicians who are wedded to their titles and their positions, I got a good life.”

So Young has had a complicated relationship with Donald Trump.