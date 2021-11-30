BRIAN HOWEY: There’s a whiff of change (& reefer) in the air

Koch, whose Americans for Prosperity group has backed a generation of conservative congressional and state legislative candidates, has joined Mr. Dogg and criminal justice reform advocate Weldon Angelos to form the Cannabis Freedom Alliance.

So beyond the whiff of weed I discovered at a Temptations concert at Conner Prairie this summer, there is definitely change in the air.

I've been writing politics for more than 40 years and I've never had a U.S. Senate candidate call me up and tell me he's smoked marijuana. But that's what happened one morning when Democrat Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., said he smoked marijuana at a Grateful Dead concert at Wrigley Field this past summer. "I was in Chicago where it's legal," McDermott said on his Left of Center podcast. "I had a ride there and from. I was in a state where it's legal. I did. What's the big deal?"

Backs legalization

McDermott, who is seeking to challenge U.S. Sen. Todd Young, added, "If I'm elected to the U.S. Senate, I'm going to vote to decriminalize. I'm going to vote to legalize."

Back in the day if a politician acknowledged smokin' the demon weed, he didn't inhale (Bill Clinton) or did it just once (Evan Bayh).