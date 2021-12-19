Chairman Hupfer with (hair on fire) columnist

What about the House Jan. 6 committee, Hupfer said, “I’m not following it,” Hupfer said of the Bennie Thompson Show starring Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. “I know they’re having some meetings and hearings,” Hupfer said. “I try to have as little of contact with what’s going on in Washington, D.C., as possible. It’s all being politicized at this point. It’s all about the latest hot take, the latest hot tweet."

The chairman is focused on pocketbook issues.

“Inflation was up 6.8% in November,” Hupfer said. “It’s going to be the issue. You have an administration and Congress who are tone deaf about that. They’re still talking about the Build Back Better plan which would be another couple of trillions of dollars infused in. The federal government cannot buy or spend their way out of whatever these perceived issues are right now.”

As for Mike Pence running for president in 2024, Hupfer explained, “I don’t know whether the premise is whether Trump runs or doesn’t run impacts his decision. I’ll let the vice president answer those questions.”