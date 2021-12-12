Holcomb on this "pandemic of the unvaccinated"

"It was absolutely counter to what I heard as I got around the state," Holcomb responded. "I don’t pretend to be a know-it-all or have a crystal ball. All I know is I was tethered to all 92 counties and what was going on on the ground. I’ll be in Fort Wayne tomorrow, I’ll be in Upland on Friday, I was in Oldenburg last Saturday. That is my focus group. Those interactions are what I hear. And what I heard when the vaccine came on the scene and we started having the ability to manage this ourselves and that is the answer. We absolutely have to make sure the resources are available as a state."