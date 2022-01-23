Indiana Governor race could turn to wealth race

INDIANAPOLIS — In the past six years, we’ve watched as four of Indiana’s 11 congressional seats were won by the highest bidder, including one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats. Will the governor’s office be next?

The actions this past week of two self-funding Republicans — U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun — beg the question of whether the 2024 cycle will become one of the biggest auctions in modern Hoosier political history for an open governor’s seat and a potential matchup with the most likely Democrat nominee, Joe Donnelly.

Braun held a presser at the Statehouse on Tuesday and was greeted with speculation that he will forego reelection to the Senate and seek the governor’s office in 2024. “When I decided to run for state representative … I wasn’t calculating,” Braun said. “That was a decision because I saw what can be done with an effective state government. I’ll make the decision post mid-terms. I’m going to make the decision based on where I think I can help Hoosiers the most.”