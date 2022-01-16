Indiana is awash in guns as homicide records persist

This mayhem is also occurring on Indiana’s doorsteps. Chicago recorded 836 murders in 2021, the most since 1994. In Louisville, there were 188 murders, topping the old record set in 2020 of 173.

HB1077 is sponsored by State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who said last week as the bill passed out of committee on a 9-3 vote, “I’m here with House Bill 1077 representing Mr. and Mrs. Lawful Hoosiers to tell that person that they don’t need to be delayed; they’ve done nothing wrong their entire life. They should be able to defend themselves in public, at home and where they choose."

“This bill represents a big win because it cuts government red tape for law-abiding Hoosier gun owners,” Smaltz said. “As lawmakers, we need to do what’s necessary to protect our Second Amendment rights. That means getting this legislation across the finish line. It’s my hope the Senate considers and acts on this important bill this session.”

The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette reported that a Smaltz constituent survey in 2019 asked, “Do you believe Hoosiers who are legally permitted to possess a handgun should be able to carry a handgun in public without first applying for and obtaining a state-issued license?” Smaltz’s results showed 64% saying no, 31% yes, and 5% undecided.