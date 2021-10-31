Indiana’s cities, towns thrive during pandemic thanks to rescue funds

All 92 counties have submitted applications for READI grants from 17 regions, totaling more than $1 billion.

Greller noted that guidance from the Treasury Department is not final on how ARP funds can be used.

“That’s causing a bit of concern,” he said. “Most of these communities are taking a very methodical, conservative approach.”

Indiana’s Republican congressional delegation did not support ARP, with U.S. Sen. Todd Young saying that just about 10% of the plan covered pandemic relief.

“I think we’re trustees of the taxpayers dollars, and maybe I’m old fashioned, but you know what, most Hoosiers agree with me,” said Young. “We need targeted packages. And people work hard for their money so I’m not here to waste money, I’m here to support all the priorities Hoosiers want.”

Meanwhile, Indiana Democrats see Young as a born-again deficit hawk, noting that he supported spending under former President Trump that resulted in $7.8 trillion in additional national debt, with budget deficits more than $1 trillion.

Greller noted that Indiana mayors and council members “have always done a good job of staying out of the political fray.”

“I’ve never been more impressed by Indiana local leaders putting aside the political talk,” Greller said. “Most officials have never seen this level of investment from Congress.”

Brian Howey is publisher of Howey Politics Indiana. Follow him on Twitter @hwypol. The opinions are the writer's.

