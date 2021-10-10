New realities of the ‘incumbent protection plan’ maps

Look no further than Indiana's nine congressional districts, which Republicans now carry 7-2. I've drawn on analysis from the Cook Political Report's 2020 Partisan Index, FiveThirtyEight and IUPUI graduate student Nick Roberts. The new maps appear to set Indiana up for a second consecutive decade where no incumbent loses an election.

Here's a district by district breakdown:

1st CD: This is the one nominally competitive district coming in at D+7 by FiveThirtyEight (which is outside the normal 5% competitiveness threshold). The 2020 Cook Partisan Index had this as a D+8 district. Freshman U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan looks nominally safe.

2nd CD: The Cook Partisan Index rated the 2020 2nd as a R+11 district (Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton 58.9% to 35.9% in 2016). FiveThirtyEight puts it a R+26 with the new maps. Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski entered this seat in 2012 after narrowly losing to Democrat Joe Donnelly in 2010. It appears out of reach for Democrats now.

3rd CD: FiveThirtyEight rates U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ new district at R+34. According to the 2020 Cook Partisan Index, the old district was R+18.

4th CD: FiveThirtyEight has the new 4th represented by Rep. Jim Baird at R+33, compared to R+17 in the 2020 Cook Partisan Index.