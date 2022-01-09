Will the U.S. democracy collapse as the USSR did?

In my Elkhart Truth article dated Nov. 5, 1989, I wrote, "In the light of astounding events that have taken place in 1988 and 1989, anything can happen."

And it did. I watched CNN on Dec. 25, 1991, as the old Soviet hammer and sickle flag was lowered from the Kremlin after Gorbachev resigned. The USSR was kaput.

Why tell this chapter today?

Because there are now predictions that the same fate is in store for the United States of America.

While the U.S. has an array of economic problems like the concentration of wealth among the top 1% billionaire class and artificial intelligence encroaching into the lower echelons of the labor force, the threat we face today is political.

Our dilemma is this: A significant segment of the Republican Party appears unwilling to accept the verdict of voters. An Axios-Momentive Poll revealed 57% expect more political violence like that on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. This began when Donald Trump continually derided the American electoral system as corrupt and "rigged." He did this when Ted Cruz won the 2016 Iowa caucuses. On Oct. 20, 2016 in Ohio, Trump told a rally, “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election, if I win.”