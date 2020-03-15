GUEST COMMENTARY: Collaboration is the key to success

Further, after a decade of effort by both the public and private sectors, NIRPC was very recently designated an Economic Development District by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, making the counties and municipalities in its entire three-county region eligible for certain federal funding for economic development they did not previously have access to.

Almost all federal resources, however, require local funds to “match” those federal dollars — essentially, the Region must have “skin in the game” before these federal agencies will allocate additional resources to help the Region. Many opportunities have gone untapped because there was no local share available. NIRPC itself receives its local share to operate as the Council of Governments from the three counties of Lake, Porter and LaPorte, but that amount has stayed the same for 30 years and was never adjusted, meaning NIRPC must take a pass on additional opportunities that may serve those counties until that amount can be increased to keep pace with inflation.

Despite these funding challenges, many regional successes have happened through the aid of NIRPC’s data, models, funding or direct staff involvement, working closely in partnership with others so that these successes are shared across a broad spectrum.