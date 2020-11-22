GUEST COMMENTARY: COVID's second wave underscores the threats facing disabled Americans

The second wave of COVID-19 has arrived with a vengeance. For the first time, the United States reported over 170,000 new cases in a single day. The seven-day rolling average now exceeds 136,000.

But there's hope on the horizon. Pfizer and Moderna just announced their experimental vaccines that proved more than 90 percent effective in clinical trials. The companies could start inoculating tens of millions of Americans as early as December.

People in the highest risk categories — namely, health care workers and those with chronic illnesses and disabilities — will receive prioritized access to these vaccines. That's as it should be. These groups have suffered immensely over the past year. Putting them at the front of the line for a vaccine is a way to collectively acknowledge that their lives matter.

But unfortunately, when it comes to diseases other than COVID-19, society doesn't show nearly the same level of concern for people with disabilities and chronic illnesses. In fact, many self-styled health care experts have proposed "reforms" that would effectively limit these individuals’ access to treatments. That's wrong, plain and simple.