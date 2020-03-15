GUEST COMMENTARY: Current projects are just the start

The future

It is not just the communities with stations along the rail lines that will have opportunities to flourish with the advent of the rail projects, but nearby communities will also be able to leverage this investment through the establishment of feeder bus routes to and from the train. A pilot feeder bus program began in Valparaiso this past August with service from their transit center to the Dune Park Station. This service, called South Shore Connect, can be replicated by many other communities along the train lines. I believe these feeder bus routes will be a major amenity for these communities, will serve to attract and retain residents by offering easy access to the train and promote ridership on our trains. I will be actively looking to promote this concept.

Another opportunity I see over the next 10 years is the potential to run shuttle trains from the expanded 11th Street Station in Michigan City to the west side of the terminal at South Bend International Airport. Along with the scheduled runs from South Bend to Chicago, these shuttle trains will connect the more frequent Michigan City to Chicago service with a transfer opportunity at the 11th Street Station to hop on a shuttle train to and from the airport. This service would open up the opportunity for residents of the region (and Chicago) to have convenient access by rail directly to the terminal at this airport.