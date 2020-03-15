GUEST COMMENTARY: Current projects are just the start

In October of 2014 I joined the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District as only its second CEO since it was founded in 1977. I took over a railroad in great shape, with 25 years of solid investment in its physical plant and well positioned for expansion. I also inherited a Strategic Plan passed by the NICTD Board of Trustees in 2014 that outlined the 20-year vision for the railroad.
After reading the plan I quickly came to two conclusions:
1. It was a great plan; and
2. This wasn’t a 20-year plan, it was a 20-minute plan and there was no time to waste in getting it accomplished.
The plan was both simple and elegant at the same time. By investing in major capital improvements to the South Shore Line and construction of a new spur line that connects to it in north Hammond, known as the West Lake Corridor, the railroad would grow, and this growth would support regional initiatives that promote quality of place, economic growth and stable repopulation.
Computer modeling indicates that more frequent and reliable train service, with lower commute times, will cause ridership to double. We know from our ridership surveys that our riders enjoy higher wage opportunities that come with employment in Chicago. The average South Shore Line rider’s annual household income, reported in our 2018 rider survey, was nearly $90,000. More riders with higher household incomes will have a positive impact on our local economy.
The plan didn’t identify the exact sources of funding for these capital investments, nor their timing to move this vision from words to reality, but it was made clear to me by the NICTD Board when I was hired that this was my top priority.
Today
Early in 2015 I had the opportunity to work with Bill Hanna, the CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, as they sought re-authorization from the General Assembly. Bill embraced the concepts behind NICTD’s plan and saw the incredible development opportunity that would be unlocked through Transit Oriented Development that would be made possible by the improvement to the region’s commuter rail access to the Chicago economy.
This development is projected to generate nearly $2.5 billion in private sector investment and create thousands of jobs. The 2015 session of the General Assembly resulted in a state of Indiana funding commitment of $6 million per year for 30 years for the West Lake Corridor project, and in 2017 the state committed $6 million for 30 years to fund the Double Track Northwest Indiana project. Coupled with funding from communities throughout NICTD’s four-county service area, and supplemented by an additional state appropriation in 2019 of up to $205 million, both projects have now advanced into the engineering phase of the Federal Transit Administration’s New Starts program. We are one step away from receiving Full Funding Grant Agreements from the FTA, which are expected late in summer this year for West Lake and spring of 2021 for Double Track, with construction commencing upon receipt of federal funding.
With all the success we have had to date towards advancing the major elements of the Strategic Plan, it is important to understand how we got to this point in such a short amount of time. Looking back five years ago, I had no idea how enthusiastically the entire region, the General Assembly, Gov. Mike Pence (now Vice President Pence), Gov. Eric Holcomb and the entire Indiana congressional delegation, led by U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, would be in support of the rail projects.
In August of 2017, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, witnessed first-hand this bi-partisan local, regional and state support for our rail investment and TOD plans in a meeting at the South Bend International Airport set up by U.S. Sen. Todd Young, and she remarked that our efforts should be a model for the rest of the country. I continue to hear from our FTA partners that Indiana is held out to transit providers across the United States as a model of cooperation and vision and how to effectively move major capital projects forward. This same enthusiasm and cooperation will be necessary as we continue to work together on other major regional initiatives.
The opening day of service for Double Track (early 2024) and West Lake (early 2025) will generate major ridership growth and the region will be in a positon to leverage its already significant competitive advantages to other suburbs of Chicago, the nation’s third largest economy. With great schools, lower cost of living, lower property taxes, proximity to Lake Michigan, the Indiana Dunes State Park and the newest national park, the Indiana Dunes National Park (plus future access to the Pullman National Monument in Chicago) the opportunities provided by enhanced rail service are significant.
The future
It is not just the communities with stations along the rail lines that will have opportunities to flourish with the advent of the rail projects, but nearby communities will also be able to leverage this investment through the establishment of feeder bus routes to and from the train. A pilot feeder bus program began in Valparaiso this past August with service from their transit center to the Dune Park Station. This service, called South Shore Connect, can be replicated by many other communities along the train lines. I believe these feeder bus routes will be a major amenity for these communities, will serve to attract and retain residents by offering easy access to the train and promote ridership on our trains. I will be actively looking to promote this concept.
Another opportunity I see over the next 10 years is the potential to run shuttle trains from the expanded 11th Street Station in Michigan City to the west side of the terminal at South Bend International Airport. Along with the scheduled runs from South Bend to Chicago, these shuttle trains will connect the more frequent Michigan City to Chicago service with a transfer opportunity at the 11th Street Station to hop on a shuttle train to and from the airport. This service would open up the opportunity for residents of the region (and Chicago) to have convenient access by rail directly to the terminal at this airport.
The South Shore Line is also well positioned to serve the Gary/Chicago International Airport and whatever type of air service it attracts in the future, as our station stop is only one mile from the terminal.
The completion of the Double Track and West Lake projects will also pave the way for us to start planning for future rail service enhancements, such as phase 2 of the West Lake service to St. John, Cedar Lake and Lowell, potential commuter rail service from the Valparaiso area along a yet to be determined route, or potential expansion of the South Shore Line to downtown South Bend and eastward.
NICTD will also be working with Metra, our commuter rail partner in Illinois, to enhance the 14 miles of travel our riders experience on their line. NICTD and Metra conducted a joint capital improvement study of the Metra Electric Line and identified a number of service improvement opportunities that when completed will allow for increased reliability and reduced travel time for all our riders. Over the coming years this will be a point of emphasis to improve our commuter rail service.
Twenty years from now I see a thriving region with enhanced quality of place, sustainable population growth, smart resource management and a thriving economic climate. Companies and business will be attracted to the region to take advantage of this rail service and the convenient access it brings to Chicago. I see the region being a location of choice for people relocating from other areas around the country to access the Chicago job market. I see our younger generation looking at Northwest Indiana as a place to put down roots with abundant economic opportunity coupled with a great and affordable quality of life.
This vision will only be achieved with the continued foresight and commitment of the leaders of the region, the state and the federal government through continued investment in major infrastructure projects like improved commuter rail service.
It’s amazing to me to think that it has only been six years since the adoption of our 20-year Strategic Plan and we are on the cusp of completing most of its major elements … time to update the plan!
Michael Noland is president and CEO of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District. The opinions are the writer's.