GUEST COMMENTARY: Going maskless and personal responsibility

Many states, including Indiana, have extensively or totally eliminated COVID-19 restrictions. Additionally, the CDC recently issued the recommendation allowing fully vaccinated individuals to shed their masks, and that social distancing is unnecessary for them in most indoor situations regardless of the vaccination status of others present. There are some exceptions like public transportation and health-care facilities.

The CDC recommendation is reflective of the high efficacy vaccines provide against COVID-19 including the newer variants currently circulating in the U.S. It’s also an indication that we now know that vaccinated people have extremely low asymptomatic infection rates and rarely spread the virus to others.

The recommendation is also reflective of several factors. COVID statistics have significantly plummeted in recent weeks, partially due to warmer weather, to the lowest numbers of daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths in nearly a year. Vaccination rates have continued to increase — currently 41 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated (36 percent in Indiana). Also, about 30 percent have been infected, at least temporarily adding to the total immunity in the U.S.