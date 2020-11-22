GUEST COMMENTARY: Hoosier legislative leaders weigh pandemic lessons

“We need a wide array of options for all students,” Huston said. “We will work diligently to provide more of those options to families in the future. Our students have faced an incredibly challenging eight months and we must do everything we can to help them get back on track to a successful outcome they and their families desire.”

Huston and Bray recently signaled they were preparing to take the lessons from the 2020-21 pandemic to new levels. A business, school and non-for-profit liability reprieve is likely to pass with bipartisan support and head to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk sometime in January or early February. Huston pledged 100% funding for all schools. At Monday’s Indiana Chamber legislative preview, all four caucus leaders seemed prepared to enact a cigarette tax to cut down on bad health exposed by the pandemic.

There seemed to be general consensus among Bray and Huston with Democrat leaders Rep. Phil GiaQuinta and Sen. Greg Taylor on using federal CARES Act funds to plug billions of dollars the state owes the federal government on the depleted Unemployment Insurance fund. The IndyStar reported in September the state has paid out roughly $5 billion to 157,500 Hoosiers under the state and federal programs between March 1 and Aug. 29.