GUEST COMMENTARY: Indiana’s funding inequities to ensure students all students' success must be addressed

To understand how school-funding changes over the last decade have made Indiana’s public education spending less equitable, let us introduce you to Adonnis. He attends a public charter school in Gary, where violence has taken a devastating toll.
Adonnis walks 30 minutes each way to school and basketball practice, crossing through gang territory on his route. Last year, he was shot — likely as an unintended target.
Adonnis’ school is part of a network of public charter schools with locations in Gary and Merrillville, and the schools serve many students who experience trauma like he has. Their everyday experience can be like living in a war-torn community.
Providing these students the support they need to thrive — such as social workers, social and emotional learning supports and more — requires resources. But Adonnis attends one of the state’s many public charter schools, which receive $2,000 less per pupil on average than their traditional public school peers. For a 500-student school, that amounts to $1 million per year, enough to hire 14 teachers, and those kinds of gaps make it especially challenging to offer students like Adonnis the support they need to thrive.
Such funding disparities are true for charter schools across the state, despite the fact that they serve a much higher share of students from low-income families than traditional public schools — 75% compared to 48%. And this is just one of the inequities that have emerged as unintended consequences of changes to Indiana’s funding system over the last decade.
A report released Oct. 1 by the Indianapolis-based Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation shows schools that serve students from low-income households receive less than their fair share of funds. And spending for students with disabilities and English language learners is insufficient to meet their needs.
In short, students who face some of the biggest obstacles to learning and require more support don’t receive the funding they need to bridge the gap. That threatens their chances at success — and challenges the premise that through hard work, discipline and education, Americans can lift themselves out of poverty.
Referenda alter funding
These funding gaps also disproportionately impact students of color, largely because public charter schools serve a higher percentage of students of color than traditional public schools.
Two primary changes contributed to these outcomes. Property tax reforms of 2008 capped local property tax rates but allowed districts to raise more funds through referenda, which have been most successful in wealthier districts. This has widened gaps in spending between the wealthiest and lowest-income districts, and negatively impacted public charters, which do not share in the additional funds raised through these referenda.
In 2015, the state also changed its formula for calculating additional funding for students from low-income households. These changes reduced funding for all students from low-income households by 35%, with a disproportionate impact on public charter school students.
The practical result is that schools whose students most need resources such as extra help with school work and wraparound supports receive less than their fair share.
No one intended for these inequitable school funding outcomes, but we must address them. Four key changes would help.
Currently, the state grants the same basic state funding to all districts regardless of their ability to generate or access local property tax revenues. Instead, the state should differentiate aid based on local wealth.
Indiana also should grant more equitable funding for students from low-income households and English language learners, and create a fairer system for special education funding to take into account the broad spectrum of needs among students with disabilities. Finally, it’s time we share new local property tax funding with charter schools located in the district.
Under today’s system, children who face the highest climb aren’t getting the resources they need for success. We need to address these disparities so we can thrive as a state and help all students reach their potential.
Phalen is president and CEO of Phalen Leadership Academies. Fiddian-Green is president and CEO of the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation. The opinions are the writers.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!