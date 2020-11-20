GUEST COMMENTARY: Indiana’s funding inequities to ensure students all students' success must be addressed

To understand how school-funding changes over the last decade have made Indiana’s public education spending less equitable, let us introduce you to Adonnis. He attends a public charter school in Gary, where violence has taken a devastating toll.

Adonnis walks 30 minutes each way to school and basketball practice, crossing through gang territory on his route. Last year, he was shot — likely as an unintended target.

Adonnis’ school is part of a network of public charter schools with locations in Gary and Merrillville, and the schools serve many students who experience trauma like he has. Their everyday experience can be like living in a war-torn community.

Providing these students the support they need to thrive — such as social workers, social and emotional learning supports and more — requires resources. But Adonnis attends one of the state’s many public charter schools, which receive $2,000 less per pupil on average than their traditional public school peers. For a 500-student school, that amounts to $1 million per year, enough to hire 14 teachers, and those kinds of gaps make it especially challenging to offer students like Adonnis the support they need to thrive.