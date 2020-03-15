GUEST COMMENTARY: NWI, and entire state, poised to continue forward momentum

If you’re looking for a location offering economic stability, a pro-growth tax and regulatory ecosystem, high quality of place and low cost of living, the odds are good you’re looking at Northwest Indiana. With the Region’s proximity to the third-largest metro area in the United States, we’re leveraging our location and investing in connecting Northwest Indiana to even greater opportunity.
In Northwest Indiana, our plans include two mega transformational rail projects as part of our $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program: double tracking the South Shore Line to better connect Michigan City, Gary and Chicago — and linking the West Lake Corridor from Hammond to Dyer.
To speed these projects up, we included an additional $185 million in Indiana’s most recent budget, doubling the state’s investment in Northwest Indiana rail, and worked harmoniously with our local and federal partners to secure the funds necessary to move these rail projects to completion.
The West Lake Corridor project received federal approval to advance in October. Then, in early February, the Federal Transit Administration green-lighted the Double Track project for the South Shore Line, allowing it to enter the final engineering phase.
The impact will be felt in Northwest Indiana for generations to come.
Beyond the reduced travel times they’ll deliver when they’re complete, the South Shore Double Track and West Lake Corridor projects are attracting $2.3 billion in private investment to Northwest Indiana, with 6,000 new jobs and $3 billion in economic impact projected to follow over the next several decades.
Indiana’s balanced budgets and fiscal stewardship have placed us in an enviable position. Our state’s strong economic standing has allowed us to make strategic investments, improving quality of life and place, and making Northwest Indiana an increasingly more attractive destination to live, work and play. In fact, CNBC ranked our state’s infrastructure number one in the nation, in part because of Indiana’s fully funded, 20-year — paid for, not debt-financed — roads and bridges program that’s deploying $60 billion dollars to make improvements and better connect every corner of Indiana.
While rail is spurring investment and connecting Northwest Indiana to greater opportunities, multi-use trails are improving quality of local life and place while better linking neighborhoods and communities across the Region. Indiana’s Next Level Trails initiative, launched in late 2018, is investing $90 million — the largest infusion of state trail funding in Hoosier history.
Region communities are benefiting from this forward-looking program with three significant projects.
The town of Schererville was awarded $2.9 million to expand the Pennsy Greenway Northwest Trail, add a new trailhead and turn a former rail corridor into 2.33 miles of asphalt and boardwalk. This section extends the Pennsy Trail System that will eventually connect Crown Point, Schererville and Munster with Lansing, Illinois.
Hebron was awarded more than $300,000 to add nearly a mile of asphalt to the Veterans Memorial Parkway Trail system that will ultimately link Hebron to Crown Point.
And in Burns Harbor, $1.7 million was awarded to the town’s redevelopment commission to extend the Marquette Greenway, to add a trailhead, parking and 1.5 miles of asphalt trail between Hebron and Portage as part of a future multi-state trail that would connect Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan, along the southern shore of Lake Michigan.
Trails are more than just recreation and transportation amenities. They’re an important tool for economic development and helping our state attract and retain the best workforce in the country. As Indiana’s growing network of trails create important connections within and between communities in the Region, we’re also working to connect Hoosiers with the skills to compete and succeed in our global 21st century economy.
Because the most important investments we make are in our people.
That’s why, since 2017, we’ve increased K-12 funding by over $1 billion to empower lifelong pathways to personal prosperity. Through our Next Level Jobs program, 7,200 people in the Region have signed up to gain new skills, with another 9,000 Hoosiers statewide going to Ivy Tech College or Vincennes University to gain a credential or certificate on their own. Since the program began in 2017, 23,000 Hoosiers have enrolled on their way to a future career.
As your governor, I never tire of telling Indiana’s story, because we have such a great story to tell.
Indiana’s business climate is ranked first in the Midwest and in the top five nationally. With the Gary/Chicago International Airport recently celebrating its 100th international flight, and a port in Burns Harbor that moves millions of tons of cargo annually, we’re taking Northwest Indiana to the world and bringing the world to Indiana. Joined by Gary’s mayor, I led an economic development delegation to Canada in 2018, signing a memorandum strengthening collaboration between Ontario and Indiana. Focused on increasing investment in Northwest Indiana, this trade mission helped build relationships to enable Hoosier businesses to export more goods to Canada.
When California-based clean energy company Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. was seeking a site to build a recycling plant, they chose Gary to invest $600 million. Following completion, the high-tech facility will provide high-wage careers to 160 Hoosiers in the Region. Investments like this are becoming more frequent, and they’re fueling our economic success, right here in the heart of the Heartland.
Whether we’re constructing roads or rail or trails, or helping people unlock their potential with new skills, our vision of building “One Indiana,” border to border, is about creating an opportunity for every Hoosier, no matter your zip code. Our goal is simple: to become the absolute best place in America to grow as a person, a family, a business and as a community.
Thanks to our efforts together over the past three years, we’re growing our economy, building our infrastructure and skilling up our workforce. As I look at how far we’ve come, I’m confident we’re positioned well to accelerate the Region’s momentum onward and upward.
So, all aboard, the Region’s on the move.
Eric J. Holcomb is the 51st governor of the state of Indiana. The opinions are the writer's.