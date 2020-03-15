GUEST COMMENTARY: NWI, and entire state, poised to continue forward momentum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hebron was awarded more than $300,000 to add nearly a mile of asphalt to the Veterans Memorial Parkway Trail system that will ultimately link Hebron to Crown Point.

And in Burns Harbor, $1.7 million was awarded to the town’s redevelopment commission to extend the Marquette Greenway, to add a trailhead, parking and 1.5 miles of asphalt trail between Hebron and Portage as part of a future multi-state trail that would connect Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan, along the southern shore of Lake Michigan.

Trails are more than just recreation and transportation amenities. They’re an important tool for economic development and helping our state attract and retain the best workforce in the country. As Indiana’s growing network of trails create important connections within and between communities in the Region, we’re also working to connect Hoosiers with the skills to compete and succeed in our global 21st century economy.

Because the most important investments we make are in our people.