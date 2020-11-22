GUEST COMMENTARY: One country can’t have two presidents

I hate being right. I really do. It’s a painful burden to carry on my shoulders, this crystal ball that sees so clearly into the future. But, yet again, here we are at a moment in which I must say, “I told you so.”

Two weeks before Election Day (week/month/year), I wrote in the Indianapolis Star that the next four years of life in the United States of America are destined to be as turbulent as the past four because neither supporters of Joe Biden nor supporters of Donald Trump were prepared to lose.

Sadly, that premonition has come to pass, so why not double down?

The five paragraphs that follow were words originally crafted for that piece but that have been seen by no eyes other than mine. Thankfully, since my hard drive resides with me and not in a Delaware repair shop, and the cloud absorbs and retains data above my head, I can share with you those never-before-published and all-too prescient thoughts:

What is actually likely to happen — and almost guaranteed to happen — is unrelenting institutional madness. The idea that a Biden victory is somehow a panacea for political fragmentation or that his supporters will quietly accept the result of a Trump victory is an illusion.