GUEST COMMENTARY: Promote the general welfare — not individual advantage

Our region must speak with one voice to promote the general welfare and effectively advocate for the continued growth and development of Northwest Indiana in the coming decades.

Examples of entities that have allowed us to develop a shared vision and pool our resources include the Regional Development Authority and river commissions, notably the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission and the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission. Their establishment allows the federal government to partner with our state, political subdivisions and local stakeholders to meet the challenges of our region and improve the quality of place for all.

No longer can we afford to have the mindset that the number one priority must be to help one town, or one city, or one neighborhood. By helping a neighbor, we help ourselves. Good neighbors do not hurt others to help themselves.

As a resident of Gary, I recognize that not everyone who lives in Gary works in Gary, and not everyone who works in Gary lives in Gary. I travel to Merrillville to get to the District Congressional office, and a similar type of commute is true for many residents throughout our region. What helps one town, whether it is a public works project to improve sewers or the location of a new business, is a positive development for our entire region.