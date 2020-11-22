GUEST COMMENTARY:Public confidence in health agencies eroded by politics

As a physician and former state public health official, I’m troubled. I never imagined that political pressure would ever drastically influence the decisions of the Federal Food and Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These agencies are traditionally very independent and science-based. Physicians and other health professionals have relied on the integrity of these institutions and their leaders for the very best information, recommendations, regulations and policy development to serve their patients and communities.

Faith in the FDA and CDC has been shaken. These agencies have been compromised by a presidential administration for political purposes. Not only does this result in loss of confidence among health professionals but also with the public.

First were the recommendations from the CDC regarding the reopening of businesses. Those guidelines were altered after issued because of the Trump administration’s insistence that they were too detailed. Next up were the CDC’s school reopening recommendations, also modified after the administration objected that they were too “tough.”