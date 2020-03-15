GUEST COMMENTARY: Seizing NWI's endless potential

Having been born and raised in Valparaiso, I’ve long understood the potential that exists in our corner of Indiana. After leaving for a number of years following high school, my wife, Mary, and I ultimately decided to return to continue raising our kids and see that potential come to fruition.

Little did I know then, I would someday have the honor of representing the place where I grew up and helping cultivate ideas and policies to make Northwest Indiana a thriving community for all.

The Region has become a flourishing and vibrant place to be. While creative and innovative efforts at both the city and county levels have been instrumental in helping NWI, the growth our area has experienced is partly due to strong and responsible leadership at the state level.

Legislative efforts over the last decade to lower taxes and improve our infrastructure have earned Indiana national recognition and numerous top rankings: No. 1 in infrastructure, No. 1 for doing business in the Midwest and No. 2 lowest property taxes nationwide. These distinctions and others have set Indiana apart from the rest of the Midwest and the nation, and made it clear we’re an affordable state, whether you’re a small-business owner or raising a family. Our neighbor to the west cannot say the same.