GUEST COMMENTARY: The danger of managers in leadership positions

Heroe, villain, third choice?

As mentioned in previous articles I have written about the teaching profession, we, teachers, are almost synonymous to sacrifice at all costs. In keeping true to my assertion (more of an observation), I wanted to further explore this premise through my own experiences.

I am a teacher who has been off for six weeks of unpaid leave for medical reasons. While I was on FMLA leave, I still offered to teach from home and requested an ADA accommodation but was briskly denied because after all teaching from home was no longer acceptable (even though we had been doing so and once exposed while teaching the hybrid model, quarantined and relegated to doing just that , teaching from home).

Again, when managers are given decisions that leaders should make, this is what happens, nonsensical and half-thought-out bureaucratic processes that serve to hurt people and lower overall morale at a time when people need to come and be together.

Heroes and villains are now new roles that have come to the forefront in teaching during COVID. If you are one who teaches through these times (even if you are experiencing some medical issues) and acquiescing to the demands of the uncertainty, you are a hero (heroine).