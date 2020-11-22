GUEST COMMENTARY: The danger of managers in leadership positions

The continual spread of a global pandemic happens when managers are placed in leadership positions. Peter Drucker, known management consultant, has a quote about the difference between the two that will become the contextual backdrop of this column ; “Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.”
While semantically subtle, practically, there is a colossal difference.
In doing the right things, leaders take a risk of public scrutiny, criticism from other leaders and their team and ultimately run the risk of losing the confidence of those they lead. Needless to emphasize how intimidating leadership is when taken seriously.
Unfortunately, I have witnessed few leaders in my lifetime.
I have, however, seen a number of high profile, glorified managers masquerading around in leadership garb. There have been a number of opportunities for people to take a leading position in the midst of panic and uncertainty of COVID.
Some have. Schools in this area that followed science and fought against the public outcry of parents (who were largely motivated by the fact that their children’s schoolwork exposed their education challenges) to rush potentially asymptomatic children back into schools to potentially expose teachers and staff. While other schools succumbed to national managerial threats of withholding funding and ushered in a hybrid model of learning, COVID rates naturally spiked, unnecessarily putting people at risk. Now, we are back to where we started and should have stayed had we had leaders in their rightful positions.
Heroe, villain, third choice?
As mentioned in previous articles I have written about the teaching profession, we, teachers, are almost synonymous to sacrifice at all costs. In keeping true to my assertion (more of an observation), I wanted to further explore this premise through my own experiences.
I am a teacher who has been off for six weeks of unpaid leave for medical reasons. While I was on FMLA leave, I still offered to teach from home and requested an ADA accommodation but was briskly denied because after all teaching from home was no longer acceptable (even though we had been doing so and once exposed while teaching the hybrid model, quarantined and relegated to doing just that , teaching from home).
Again, when managers are given decisions that leaders should make, this is what happens, nonsensical and half-thought-out bureaucratic processes that serve to hurt people and lower overall morale at a time when people need to come and be together.
Heroes and villains are now new roles that have come to the forefront in teaching during COVID. If you are one who teaches through these times (even if you are experiencing some medical issues) and acquiescing to the demands of the uncertainty, you are a hero (heroine).
Now, should you the teacher, who dares have medical issues, leave on FMLA, and have the audacity to come back to school, you are in the villain category. Why? Well, you did not suffer through with all of the others, who were visibly in pain but dared not take care of themselves. Hero or Villain, those are the choices that are tacitly ushered into the group huddles and Google meets. Is there a third choice and why did these categories form?
COVID conclusions
In times of uncertainty it is natural to reach for some form of normalcy or familiarity. Sometimes it is comforting to rally behind a commonality even if that means you are participating in alienating others who are taking a different path in processing a collective new normal.
It is my hope that teachers become the change that they seek with the students they are charged to help shape and mold, and not partake in emotional bullying of their peers who for whatever reason do not and will not return to the physical classroom until a COVID vaccine is proven effective.
I am not a heroine. I am also not a villain. I went back to the classroom against my convictions mainly because I was off on unpaid leave and somehow my mental health and anxiety about COVID did not satisfy bill collectors. By profession, we are taught to become living martyrs, take low wages while doing the lion share of work with students and all that entails.
We have in some cases even assumed some duties that had been traditionally given to school support staff. But in the age of COVID, a global pandemic, all hands on deck and extra hands from teaching staff.
Leaders would look at this situation and do what is right and that is to keep people safe while still engaging them in meaningful e-learning. Managers would continue to go along to get along and have to repeat a stop and go method of proceeding; stressing their team out with laundry lists of busy work and micromanaging their teaching.
There is simply too much management in education and not enough leadership.
McKenya Dilworth is the director of the Lake Street Theatre.
