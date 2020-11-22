GUEST COMMENTARY: The 'democracy' we have

Gary fell head over heels in love with the enigmatic Trump in 1993, when he was pushing the idea of casinos as economic development boosters for the city. The city swooned even more when, at the turn of the century, he brought the Miss USA pageant here, bathing Gary in the national spotlight and his aura. Of course, since Trump sold the casinos and the pageant flopped, his aura lost its sheen.

Now, in the likely waning days of his presidency, half the country has joined Gary in loathing him, while the other half still loves him. But remember, something similar was said of President Kennedy: “you either love him, or you hate him.”

Many liberals and pundits have unwittingly gone overboard in describing and condemning Trump. They’ve referred to him as a dictator and even compared him to Hitler. Hitler! Yet, during the trying days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump has refused to issue national diktats and has, instead, pretty much left things up to the state governors. Some dictator.

Democracy can be messy

On the other hand, Joe Biden has been voluble in his threats to issue national mandates. Even so, no one calls him dictatorial or authoritarian. Instead, he’s considered a Yoda-like sage.