GUEST COMMENTARY: The 'democracy' we have

This year’s U. S. presidential election has come and gone, yet the country is in a quandary as to what really happened.
Yes, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democrat, seems to have won the popular vote and enough Electoral College votes to put him in office. But President Donald Trump, the Republican, steadfastly refuses to concede defeat because he believes there were enough election shenanigans by the Democrats to deny him victory.
He has launched multiple legal challenges to the outcome in various states in what many see as futile efforts to change the outcome. Trump is within his rights to do this under the convoluted American electoral system, plus it has long been surmised he wouldn’t go gracefully into the dark night of defeat.
It all appears jarring to Americans and the rest of the world because, according to a recent article in the Chicago Tribune, this is the first acrimonious transition since the practice of smooth and civil transfers of power was begun by President Harry Truman when he was defeated by Dwight Eisenhower in 1952.
Contrast what’s going on in our country with what’s going on in Peru. That South American country is on its third president within the past two weeks. President Martin Vizcarra, who was elected vice-president in 2016, ascended to the presidency two years ago when the Congress forced President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski out of office on corruption charges.
Last week, Vizcarra was ousted on similar charges, even though it has been widely reported 68 of the 130 legislators themselves face various corruption charges, including murder. Vizcarra’s ouster was followed by the elevation of Manuel Merino, who had barely taken the oath of office before he, too, quit. Desperate for a president to lead the floundering country, Congress installed political neophyte Francisco Sagasti, who promised to hold national elections in April, next year. Whew!
Belize a role model?
There was also an interesting election held in the Central American country of Belize on Nov. 11. Formerly British Honduras, Belize is a parliamentary democracy patterned after that of the United Kingdom. In that election, the People’s United Party (PUP), which had been out of power for 13 years, defeated the United Democratic Party by winning 26 of the 31 seats in the unicameral National Assembly. John Briceno, 60, the PUP’s leader, was installed as prime minister the next day. Corruption was a major issue there, too. Again, whew!
Although the Peru and Belize examples are actually democracy, or forms of democracy, in action, why does the U.S. appear to be getting more like Peru and the Central American “banana republics” it used to deride, and less like tiny Belize?
It is perhaps because of deep-seated American historical and cultural values. Since Americans tend to extol individualism, it was only a matter of time before someone such as Donald Trump was elected. He is reminiscent of how Churchill described Russia in 1939: “a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.”
Gary fell head over heels in love with the enigmatic Trump in 1993, when he was pushing the idea of casinos as economic development boosters for the city. The city swooned even more when, at the turn of the century, he brought the Miss USA pageant here, bathing Gary in the national spotlight and his aura. Of course, since Trump sold the casinos and the pageant flopped, his aura lost its sheen.
Now, in the likely waning days of his presidency, half the country has joined Gary in loathing him, while the other half still loves him. But remember, something similar was said of President Kennedy: “you either love him, or you hate him.”
Many liberals and pundits have unwittingly gone overboard in describing and condemning Trump. They’ve referred to him as a dictator and even compared him to Hitler. Hitler! Yet, during the trying days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump has refused to issue national diktats and has, instead, pretty much left things up to the state governors. Some dictator.
Democracy can be messy
On the other hand, Joe Biden has been voluble in his threats to issue national mandates. Even so, no one calls him dictatorial or authoritarian. Instead, he’s considered a Yoda-like sage.
The bottom line is, regardless of how much we wish this election saga had turned out smoother, it’s the kind of democracy we have. Although appearing futile, Trump’s legal maneuverings are within the Constitution and the kind of democracy we have.
Truman did our country a great service by instituting the cordial transition of presidential power. Even with his doubts of the fairness about the election, President Trump would do the country an equally great service were he to allow a nonprecedent setting “federal operations familiarization” to start. That should be buttressed by an unequivocal promise not to pursue any unforced foreign adventure or commitment of his own volition, even as he pursues his legal ends.
The United States of America is no Peru nor Belize. Jaded though many Americans might be, this country, warts and all, is more than just any leader. It is still a beacon to the downtrodden around the world.
Let us be the ones who recommit to the ongoing Lincolnesque saga of “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” It’s the kind of democracy we have.
Stafford A. Garbutt, of Gary, is a naturalized American citizen and native of Belize. The opinions are the writer’s.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!