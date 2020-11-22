GUEST COMMENTARY: The end of civilization or just the end of my rope?

This just is not going to go away. We keep hearing about the "surge" in cases, the records being "shattered" or the massive "spike" in the positivity rate.
You better take down those Christmas decorations because Christmas is on the chopping block already. Is it just me?
The government proclaiming they are going to arrest you for violating some random executive order on the size of your holiday gathering or if Uncle Eddie is singing too loud really scares me.
These legislators are so far off the ranch I do not know which way to go and catch them. We had the big tech CEO’s on the Hill just recently and we had some of our leaders actually say there was not enough, yep, not enough censoring of ideas and speech on Twitter and Facebook.
These leaders do not represent me or my country. I will not be leaving it anytime soon and will continue to fight the good fight but I cannot believe that we are actually talking about inhibiting free speech and arresting you in your own home for Thanksgiving singing.
Control amped up
Look how far we have progressed from it being legal on one side of the street to have your hair cut last summer and illegal on the other. I thought that was ridiculous. It looks tame now. It is crazy how quickly we have amped up the control and slid down that slippery slope.
Please recognize the complete takeover of your personal lives in the name of safety is well under way. You are giving away things that you will not be getting back. Oh, and stop saying "Stay safe" as a salutation. See below — again.
CDC COVID-19 Survival Rates
• Age 0-19 99.997%
• Age 20-49 99.98%
• Age 50-69 99.5%
• Age 70+ 94.6%
All of the above numbers represent survival if you contract the virus. That, combined with two vaccines that are 95% effective, leads me to automatically believe you will be safe if you are under 69 years of age — no need to restate it.
Before the trolls jump down my neck on Twittersphere, from behind the safety of a picture of their cat, using a superhero name as your moniker, I take the precautions that are necessary for those around me in public to feel comfortable. I am not a jerk; I am just not scared.
Loan debt leftist scheme
But, speaking of jerk, I am totally flabbergasted as to what a bad idea this "forgive" student loan debt is. The government, since roughly 2009, has been the one "lending" our money for student loans. By the way, that is our tax money, lent to legal adults, who knew what they were signing up to.
That is pretty straight forward. What a dumb idea it would be to forgive it.
Why students you ask? Why don’t they forgive some other debt that we can all benefit from? It can’t be mortgage debt, because some conservatives have mortgages, it can’t be car loan debt, because some conservatives have cars — they have decided to pick the one demographic that is so largely behind the left and their progressive ideas — students.
Funny how that works. Forgive the loan in the name of higher education. Total garbage. Instead of forgiving the loan, the government should demand that the schools lower their eye-popping tuition fees because they know the government will loan students our money to pay it. If the schools do not lower their fees, the government should stop lending. Period.
What about the dad who took the extra shift and didn’t go on vacation for 10 years so he could put his kid through school with no debt vs. the guy who went on vacation, didn’t work hard, had his kid sign up for a student loan only to have it shredded and forgiven. That is not fair at all. What are we teaching our children?
Rights vs Privileges
The left does not understand what your driver’s ed teacher and every police officer since has said to you — driving is a privilege, not a right. The left always wants to turn a privilege into a right. Look what they have done to education.
Higher education is something you have to work hard for and make sacrifices for. But look what has happened to education since the left has taken it over and tried to convince you that higher education is a right. The degrees are watered down and way too one sided — no diversity of thought.
They have highjacked our educational system, they are outwardly against free speech on campus, all because in their minds higher education is a right, not a privilege. It is not higher education. It is called higher indoctrination.
Take a look at housing. The last time I checked, I have always believed that owning your own home is a privilege too. It is called the American Dream for a reason — it is not the American Right. It is something to be dreamt of, planned for, and executed on over a number of years. It is not handed out downtown at any government office.
Do not water down the good planning and hard work a lot of Americans have done to buy that dream home. What would happen if the left were truly in charge of the DMV? Would they be just handing out driver’s licences like candy because everyone should get one? They would say it is not fair if someone is left out. One thing is clear, they would ruin it and the roads would be chaos.
And before you run around with your hair on fire, I believe everyone should have access to a privilege — I am fully aware that not everyone does. Sometimes this a problem in America, and we have done a lot to help make it a more even playing field over the years.
Lastly, the markets are liking this insanity. Regardless of who ultimately wins the presidency, the market believes that the left will have some checks and balances with the number of seats they lost in the House, and as it stands, the Republicans look to still control the Senate. If the Senate changes and the Dems get control, look out.
Also, in spite of the dire predictions for our health this winter, the market is already looking ahead and sees the economy next spring, with proper government checks and balances, gaining steam from two vaccines that look to be 95% effective against a virus that has a 98% survival rate. Is this going to be a "watch this space"or a "hold my beer" summer 2021?
Stay tuned.
Scott Shellady is a financial markets commentator. He can frequently be seen on Fox Business, Bloomberg, CNN and TD Ameritrade. He is a broker with AG Optimus here in the Midwest and an adjunct professor of finance at DePaul University. Shellady lives in Portage, and can be found on Twitter at @ScottTheCowGuy. The opinions are the writer’s.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.