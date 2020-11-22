GUEST COMMENTARY: The end of civilization or just the end of my rope?

Higher education is something you have to work hard for and make sacrifices for. But look what has happened to education since the left has taken it over and tried to convince you that higher education is a right. The degrees are watered down and way too one sided — no diversity of thought.

They have highjacked our educational system, they are outwardly against free speech on campus, all because in their minds higher education is a right, not a privilege. It is not higher education. It is called higher indoctrination.

Take a look at housing. The last time I checked, I have always believed that owning your own home is a privilege too. It is called the American Dream for a reason — it is not the American Right. It is something to be dreamt of, planned for, and executed on over a number of years. It is not handed out downtown at any government office.

Do not water down the good planning and hard work a lot of Americans have done to buy that dream home. What would happen if the left were truly in charge of the DMV? Would they be just handing out driver’s licences like candy because everyone should get one? They would say it is not fair if someone is left out. One thing is clear, they would ruin it and the roads would be chaos.