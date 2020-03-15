GUEST COMMENTARY: The Region is at an economic crossroads

Northwest Indiana has always been a geographic and figurative crossroads of America. Today, we are also at an economic crossroads. We face one path, continuing to minimize our losses from a less labor-intensive manufacturing sector and declining population, or a second path, embracing and harness a changing national and global economy.
In the last decade, the United States economy has grown 3.4% and Indiana’s economy has grown 3.0% per year on average. Over that same period, Northwest Indiana’s economy only grew 2.2% — barely keeping pace with inflation.
The need for educated and skilled workers
While Northwest Indiana has a proud business-friendly reputation, one factor limiting the region’s economic growth is human capital. Our firms often struggle to find and retain educated and skilled workers. The annual Manufacturing Scorecard, produced by Ball State University, has graded Indiana at “C” in human capital for the last five years.
While strong human capital is necessary for maintaining a business-friendly reputation, it is also in our own best interest. Since 2008, poverty rates in every Northwest Indiana county have worsened for all adults, except those with a bachelor’s degree or higher, something attained by less than one out of four. While a college degree is only one potential path, the global economy is shifting into what is known as the “knowledge economy,” in which jobs require more innovation and experience working with information than ever before.
In the United States, the areas experiencing the strongest economic growth are those that embrace this next age of economic development. Meanwhile, much of the region is stuck somewhere between an industrial and post-industrial age. This does not mean the economic future of Northwest Indiana is bleak, but rather that we have an opportunity to harness economic growth.
A modern and knowledge-based economy does not mean replacing jobs in steel with jobs in technology or finance, but rather that the knowledge, education and skill required for all jobs is increasing. While it was once possible to find a lifetime career in manufacturing with little formal training or education, technological evolution means these careers are being replaced by those designing and maintaining the increasingly automated technology used in production.
While manufacturing is, and always will be, in our blood, its nature has fundamentally changed. We need to acknowledge this change and embrace the knowledge economy and an evolving economic future. Nationally, a growing number of high-paying and desirable jobs are knowledge-intensive. More than 75% of all jobs in Northwest Indiana (and over 85% nationally) are now in service-providing industries and this number is growing. While we may not yet be prepared to attract a new Amazon headquarters, with a little effort we could make a compelling case for the headquarters of other large firms.
There are plenty of examples of local firms and industries outside of traditional manufacturing, that have found ways to innovate and grow, but they face an uphill battle to attract and retain skilled workers and often exist despite the economic environment, instead of being nurtured by it. A labor force lacking enough skilled and educated workers is not due to lack of trying, but because of the mobility of our workers. Whether we like it or not, we compete directly with other metropolitan areas for talent.
We have outstanding organizations and institutions, such as my own Indiana University Northwest, that provide training, certification and education. However, for many, education is their ticket out of the region, to Chicago, Indianapolis, or elsewhere in search of better careers.
Since 2010, the population in Northwest Indiana has fallen by 1.1%, while at for the nation and Chicago metropolitan area population has grown by 5.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Even worse, college-age workers and those at the peak of their careers are leaving at the fastest rates. This population decline is despite a positive net flow of population from Chicago, which is not guaranteed to last.
In an economy where growth is driven by knowledge, a brain drain can be fatal.
A place to live, not to leave
Northwest Indiana should be a place that people choose to live not because of discontent with Chicago, but because of our own strengths. To attract and retain skilled and educated workers, we need to focus on quality of place and quality of life. This means creating communities that meet the needs and desires of the next generation, which cares about more than just income and property taxes. Instead, parks, bicycle trails, high quality education and health care, higher-end shopping and restaurants, pedestrian-friendly downtowns, microbreweries and a wide variety of housing types are examples of what matters more.
While Northwest Indiana already has an impressive array of amenities, we need to better connect and cultivate these resources. Many cities and towns have been successful at building stronger and more vibrant communities, and the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, the Northwest Indiana Forum and other organizations are doing great work at the region-level, but we can all do more.
Change can be uncomfortable and challenging; after all, many of us chose to live in Northwest Indiana precisely because of how it is now. But with the proper care and attention, we can harness these economic changes to make the region a place the next generation will want to call home. I want Northwest Indiana to be a place that my children will choose to live, not to leave.
I hope you will join me in working towards a more prosperous future for Northwest Indiana. Rather than lagging the state and the nation, I believe we can be a shining example of economic growth and success for the nation.
Dr. Micah Pollak is associate professor of economics and director of the Center for Economic Education & Research in the School of Business & Economics at Indiana University Northwest. The opinions are the writer's.