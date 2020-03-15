GUEST COMMENTARY: The Region is at an economic crossroads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are plenty of examples of local firms and industries outside of traditional manufacturing, that have found ways to innovate and grow, but they face an uphill battle to attract and retain skilled workers and often exist despite the economic environment, instead of being nurtured by it. A labor force lacking enough skilled and educated workers is not due to lack of trying, but because of the mobility of our workers. Whether we like it or not, we compete directly with other metropolitan areas for talent.

We have outstanding organizations and institutions, such as my own Indiana University Northwest, that provide training, certification and education. However, for many, education is their ticket out of the region, to Chicago, Indianapolis, or elsewhere in search of better careers.

Since 2010, the population in Northwest Indiana has fallen by 1.1%, while at for the nation and Chicago metropolitan area population has grown by 5.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Even worse, college-age workers and those at the peak of their careers are leaving at the fastest rates. This population decline is despite a positive net flow of population from Chicago, which is not guaranteed to last.

In an economy where growth is driven by knowledge, a brain drain can be fatal.

A place to live, not to leave