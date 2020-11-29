GUEST COMMENTARY: Will the American dream be another casualty of COVID-19?

To date, food service staffing levels are more than two million jobs in the hole.

At the height of the shutdowns, the Daylers were forced to let go several of their own valued employees as business — and their operating margins — continued to contract. It was a hard decision, but the Daylers were committed to bringing back their employees as soon as they could. Unfortunately, these plans were also thwarted by shortsighted government policies.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act — which was meant to provide support for the American people and a stimulus to our economy — included a temporary $600 weekly unemployment (UI) bonus. It was the largest in the program’s history.

As a result, more than three out of every four UI recipients received incomes far above what they normally earn, and many former employees were incentivized to stay home even after their jobs were made available again. This UI bonus has since expired, but an additional UI bonus is still on Congress’ negotiating table. Any new bonuses would make it harder for small businesses to return to normal.

The Daylers — and others like them — have paid a steep price during the pandemic, and so far, the punches just keep coming.