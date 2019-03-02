Times Editor Marc Chase seeks your help in funding an extremely expensive haircut.
As of Friday, generous Times readers and other contributors have donated more than $3,000 to Chase's St. Baldrick's Foundation fundraising efforts.
For the fourth straight year, Chase will have his head shaved clean in solidarity with kids and families who are fighting or have lost loved ones to childhood cancer.
St. Baldrick's donations are used to fund cutting-edge childhood cancer research.
To help fight this scourge and get a few laughs at Chase's expense, please go online to https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/1005482/2019 , click on the "donate" button and make a contribution using a debit or credit card.
Donations to Chase's account also can made by phone by calling 1-888-899-2253. Tell them the donation is for recipient number 1005482.
Chase will shed his locks March 10 during the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation annual St. Baldrick's event in Merrillville.
If he breaks $5,000 in donations, Chase will run his bald photo with his columns for the months of March and April.
Please help if you can.