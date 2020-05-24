Coronavirus scrambles campaign plans in rare open-seat NWI congressional race

Others currently holding elected office threw themselves into COVID-19 relief work, distributing food, personal protective equipment and other supplies, to their constituents.

At the same time, several longshot candidates seemed to fade away entirely once they realized there was no possibility of getting the numerous lucky breaks they'd need to win when campaigning was impossible.

This month, as life in Indiana began to get back to normal, the congressional race also began to take on more of the usual features of a multi-candidate race for a national office.

Candidates sent mailers and put out lawn signs (which then were stolen or damaged). A few raised enough money to air television commercials on Northwest Indiana cable channels.

And political action committees, officially unaffiliated with any campaign, poured money into the race, running TV ads and contacting Region voters urging them to support or oppose specific candidates.

Now, with nine days to go until Election Day, the leading candidates acknowledge they're frazzled, having trouble sleeping and often can be found muttering to acquaintances about their anticipated support in different communities, and even specific neighborhoods.