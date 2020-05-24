Coronavirus scrambles campaign plans in rare open-seat NWI congressional race

It wasn't supposed to be like this.
The first competitive primary election for Northwest Indiana's U.S. House seat in nearly 40 years was expected to feature campaigns focused on ideas for improving the Region and the lives of people who live here.
Candidate debates, forums and discussions were scheduled seemingly every weeknight, and most weekends, to give every community organization, activist group and interested voter an opportunity to meet all 14 Democratic and six Republican candidates, in person, and to learn about their agendas.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Suddenly no one wanted to be in a room with 50 other people they didn't really know, especially if there was someone coughing in the corner.
Eventually, Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order — in effect from March 24 to May 4 — effectively halted in-person campaign events by prohibiting all gatherings of 10 or more people anywhere in the state.
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, Holcomb also rescheduled the primary election to June 2 from May 5, and eliminated the usual restrictions on voting by mail, throwing for a loop the Region congressional candidates' carefully crafted and timed campaign plans.
Several adapted quickly by switching from rallies and glad-handing to online meetings with their supporters and Northwest Indiana voters.
Others currently holding elected office threw themselves into COVID-19 relief work, distributing food, personal protective equipment and other supplies, to their constituents.
At the same time, several longshot candidates seemed to fade away entirely once they realized there was no possibility of getting the numerous lucky breaks they'd need to win when campaigning was impossible.
This month, as life in Indiana began to get back to normal, the congressional race also began to take on more of the usual features of a multi-candidate race for a national office.
Candidates sent mailers and put out lawn signs (which then were stolen or damaged). A few raised enough money to air television commercials on Northwest Indiana cable channels.
And political action committees, officially unaffiliated with any campaign, poured money into the race, running TV ads and contacting Region voters urging them to support or oppose specific candidates.
Now, with nine days to go until Election Day, the leading candidates acknowledge they're frazzled, having trouble sleeping and often can be found muttering to acquaintances about their anticipated support in different communities, and even specific neighborhoods.
Come June 2 though — or maybe June 3 or 4 depending on how long it takes to process and count all the mail-in ballots — it all will be over, and the likely successor to retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, should be known.
The contenders
Five Democratic candidates have raised the most money, and mounted the most visible campaigns, in their bids to represent Lake, Porter and western LaPorte counties in the U.S. House. Listed alphabetically, they are:
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster.
The six-term state lawmaker, originally from East Chicago, is touting her experience getting things done for Northwest Indiana at the Statehouse. If elected, she plans to protect union labor, promote women's health, enact Medicare for all who want it, prioritize education and combat climate change.
"Hoosiers simply cannot afford to send untested and unproven representatives to Washington; we deserve an experienced leader who knows how to get results for working families," she said.
Gary attorney Sabrina Haake.
Describing herself as "a new voice for Northwest Indiana," the first-time candidate has pledged her work in Congress will focus on enacting policies aimed at halting climate change. She also is backing Medicare for All, livable wages, paid sick and family leave, and campaign finance reform.
"The voters should decide this election, not special interests," she said. "I will never take a dime of 'dark money,' you can count on that. And I won't let establishment outsiders decide what's best for you and me."
Valparaiso attorney Jim Harper.
The 2018 Democratic nominee for Indiana secretary of state, Harper plans to pursue a progressive agenda if he's elected to Congress. He supports Medicare for All, organized labor, Green New Deal environmental policies, criminal justice and gun reforms, reproductive rights and campaign finance reform.
"As we come together to get through this crisis, it is critical that we elect leaders who will fight for a stronger health care system and an economic recovery that lifts up all Americans," Harper said.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
The five-term chief executive of Lake County's most populous city, McDermott wants the programs he's implemented in Hammond available across the Region and the nation, including large-scale infrastructure investments, well-funded public education, Medicare for all who want it, and quality-of-life investments.
"I know how to work across the aisle with members from both parties, to bring our government back to the center, and make real progress for all residents of the Region," McDermott said.
North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan.
The four-term leader of the Region's most populous township, Mrvan has been endorsed by Visclosky and the powerful United Steelworkers union. If elected, Mrvan plans to use his experience assisting people in need to grow the Region's economy, improve health care access, support public education and protect the environment.
"We need someone with a proven record of bringing people together," he said. "Together we'll find public education opportunities, common-sense safety for communities and improve our quality of place."
The other Democrats
Nine additional Democratic candidates are listed on the primary election ballot in the hope that voters will award them the party's U.S. House nomination.
Only two, Melissa Borom and Scott Costello, have raised or spent more than the $5,000 minimum needed to trigger Federal Election Commission campaign finance reporting requirements.
Others have relied on social media to call attention to their campaigns, for good and ill, including Ryan Farrar, who last month tweeted his wish that COVID-19 would "disproportionately kill" supporters of Republican President Donald Trump.
Here are the other Democratic candidates:
Melissa Borom, of Gary, is a government affairs manager who unsuccessfully ran for the Indiana House in 2018.
Carrie Castro, of Lake Station, is an attorney who has run several unsuccessful judicial campaigns.
Scott Costello, of Highland, is a behavioral health director and first-time political candidate focused on bringing the working class experience to Washington, D.C.
Antonio (Tony) Daggett Sr., of Hammond, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who ran in the Region's 2018 U.S. House race.
Ryan Farrar, of DeMotte, is a self-described "anti-establishment progressive" who unsuccessfully ran in 2018 for the Indiana Senate.
John Henry Hall, of Gary, is the widower of former U.S. Rep. Katie Hall, D-Gary, who helped establish Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday when she represented Northwest Indiana in Congress from 1982 to 1985.
Wendell Mosby, of Schererville, is a business consultant and motivational speaker who served as trustee of Illinois' Prairie State Community College from 2011 to 2017.
Jayson Reeves, of Gary, is an engineer who has run unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate for numerous political offices.
Andrew Sylwestrowicz, of Merrillville, is a retired Hammond firefighter and former 12-year Merrillville town councilman.
The Republicans
No Republican ever has been elected to represent the 1st Congressional District since it first was centered on Northwest Indiana in the 1930s.
Two GOP candidates, however, have raised or spent more than $5,000 on their campaigns for the Republican nomination — Mont Handley and Delano Scaife — while four others also are vying for the chance to compete in the Nov. 3 general election.
The GOP candidates are:
Dion Bergeron, of Michigan City, a real estate broker whose nightly live social media campaign videos promote quality Region jobs, transportation and infrastructure investments, home health care programs and gun rights.
Mont Handley, of Chesterton, a businessman and inventor who aspires in Congress to assist entrepreneurs, improve Northwest Indiana's business climate, protect the Second Amendment and promote school choice and trade schools.
Spencer Lemmons, of Hobart, a Hammond police officer who wants to privatize Social Security, enact free market energy solutions, cut taxes, reduce spending to balance the federal budget and protect the Second Amendment.
Mark Leyva, of Highland, a former steelworker and perennial U.S. House candidate who repeatedly has been defeated by Visclosky.
William F. "Bill" Powers is listed in state records as a Valparaiso resident. He appears not to have any kind of active campaign.
Delano Scaife, of Kouts, a Lake County deputy sheriff whose goals in Congress include creating more living wage jobs, improving schools, ensuring safer communities and bolstering economic development.
