In memoriam

"She was one of my first preceptors. In nurse speak, that’s someone who trains you when you start a new job. She got me fresh out of college. She answered my 5 million questions, along with roughly about the same amount from our patients as well. She helped shape the nurse I am today so much by just being who she was. We took care of all the age ranges from the elderly to infants. Many of times all at the same time. Life happens and we all move on to different stages of our careers. Hers took her to becoming a school nurse. A job I know for sure she shined in. The students she cared for won the school nurse lottery when they got her. She had a smile that could light up a room, and ease the fears of those who needed it.