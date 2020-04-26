In memoriam

Among the 160 nominees for recognition in Nurses: The Heart of Health Care are two women who lost battles to illness this year. We remember them here:
Tricia Dolph, RN, LPN, EMT
Special response nurse Franciscan Alliance
Ms. Dolph received her bachelor's degree in nursing science from Chamberlain College of Nursing. She received her licensed practical nurse and associate in nursing degrees from Ivy Tech Community College-Northwest.
Before joining Franciscan Alliance in 2007, Ms. Dolph served as a Cardiac Step-Down Unit nurse for Porter Health System and an emergency medical technician at Porter Memorial Hospital.
She died Feb. 24, 2020.
In nominating Ms. Dolph, colleague April Yates wrote: "Michigan City St. Anthony lost an amazing nurse this year. That being said I think she deserves to be honored for the amazing nurse she was. Tricia was an ICU special response nurse. She loved every patient and coworker she came in contact with. Even battling her fight with cancer, she would only think of others. Tricia was one of the best nurses I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with."
Jennifer Gaspar, RN, MSN
School nurse at Oak Hill Elementary School, Lowell
A Lowell High School graduate, Ms. Gaspar received her master's in nursing from Indiana State University.
She began her career in 2005 as a pediatric nurse at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point, where she also taught Pediatric Clinicals. In 2018, Ms. Gaspar left the hospital setting to become school nurse at Oak Hill Elementary School in Lowell, where she was known as Nurse Jenny.
Ms. Gaspar died Feb. 13, 2020.
Lauren Roark, a colleague, wrote this in nominating Ms. Gaspar: "Nurses provide so much more than just care for their patients. They are kind, empathetic, educators, friends, and most importantly, there when someone is needed the most. Jennifer encompassed all of these qualities and then some.
"She was one of my first preceptors. In nurse speak, that’s someone who trains you when you start a new job. She got me fresh out of college. She answered my 5 million questions, along with roughly about the same amount from our patients as well. She helped shape the nurse I am today so much by just being who she was. We took care of all the age ranges from the elderly to infants. Many of times all at the same time. Life happens and we all move on to different stages of our careers. Hers took her to becoming a school nurse. A job I know for sure she shined in. The students she cared for won the school nurse lottery when they got her. She had a smile that could light up a room, and ease the fears of those who needed it.
"She battled breast cancer, or germie as she called it, bravely and fiercely. She would continue her nurturing even after treatment with fellow germie fighters. She continued to help others through their hard times. She went through a second fight just this past fall. To say she had an army of supporters is an understatement. Through both battles she was never alone, as she helped to make sure others felt the same in their own germie battles.
"Our world, the nursing world, lost such a bright and wonderful friend, coworker, and mentor in February. She was always the nurse I aspire to be like. Caring, compassionate, and always smiling."
