LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: NY Post 'tabloid' label should not discredit report

I didn't realize that the New York Post was a tabloid paper as referred to in the article "Much at stake in final debate." It seems anonymous sources can be used to project any story that the press wants to portray, but if the New York Post puts out a factual story, it's labeled a tabloid by AP reporter Steve Peoples and ran in the Times. All anybody would ask of any news source is to be fair an consistent. — Isabella Young, Valparaiso