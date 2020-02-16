You are the owner of this article.
Meet the candidates vying to represent Northwest Indiana in Congress
A crowded field of 20 candidates have filed to run for Northwest Indiana's 1st Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.

For the first time in many years and election cycles, incumbent Congressman Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is not seeking reelection for his long-held seat.

Today's Forum cover introduces you to the 20 candidates hoping to succeed Visclosky in one of the Region's main government and political footholds in our nation's capital.

In all, 14 Democrats and six Republicans are seeking their political parties' respective nominations in Indiana's May primary. Winners of each primary will face off in the 2020 general election in November.

Here's a quick guide to who they are.

Sabrina Haake

Name: Sabrina Haake

Party: Democratic

Political experience: Campaign adviser to Gary Mayor Jerome Prince

Profession: Attorney

Priorities: Green manufacturing jobs; gradual transition to Medicare For All; enhanced civil rights protections for minority and LGBTQ communities. "I love our democracy deeply and we're seeing now that it is also fragile. Like no other time before in our nation's very troubled history, our democracy, and our Constitution, are in need of a fierce advocate."

Funds raised (through 2019): $41,000

Facebook likes (as of mid-February): 1,375

Hometown: Gary

 Photo provided
Ryan Farrar

Name: Ryan Farrar

Party: Democratic

Political experience: Indiana Senate nominee, 2018

Profession: Activist

Priorities: Campaign finance reform; debt-free college education; clean air and water policies; legalizing marijuana. "I'm ready for the challenge and not the least bit intimidated at the sea of challengers I must compete with, some coming with a lot of connections and corporate donors."

Funds raised (through 2019): $0

Facebook likes (as of mid-February): 450

Hometown: DeMotte

 Photo provided
Jayson Reeves

Name: Jayson Reeves

Party: Democratic

Political experience: Unsuccessful Republican candidate for numerous offices

Profession: Engineer

Priorities: Unknown

Funds raised (through 2019): $0

Facebook likes (as of mid-February): N/A

Hometown: Gary

 Photo provided
Related to this story

