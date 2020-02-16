Meet the candidates vying to represent Northwest Indiana in Congress

A crowded field of 20 candidates have filed to run for Northwest Indiana's 1st Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.
For the first time in many years and election cycles, incumbent Congressman Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is not seeking reelection for his long-held seat.
Today's Forum cover introduces you to the 20 candidates hoping to succeed Visclosky in one of the Region's main government and political footholds in our nation's capital.
In all, 14 Democrats and six Republicans are seeking their political parties' respective nominations in Indiana's May primary. Winners of each primary will face off in the 2020 general election in November.
Here's a quick guide to who they are.