Meet the candidates vying to represent Northwest Indiana in Congress

A crowded field of 20 candidates have filed to run for Northwest Indiana's 1st Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.

For the first time in many years and election cycles, incumbent Congressman Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is not seeking reelection for his long-held seat.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today's Forum cover introduces you to the 20 candidates hoping to succeed Visclosky in one of the Region's main government and political footholds in our nation's capital.

In all, 14 Democrats and six Republicans are seeking their political parties' respective nominations in Indiana's May primary. Winners of each primary will face off in the 2020 general election in November.

Here's a quick guide to who they are.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Dan Carden Chief Political Reporter Dan has reported on Indiana state government for The Times since 2009. He also covers casinos, campaigns and corruption. Follow Dan Carden Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today