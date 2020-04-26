Nurses: The Heart of Health Care winners for 2020

For more than 20 years, Pigg has been a nurse at various stops in Northwest Indiana. She has worked in the IMCU at St. Mary Medical Center for the last five years.

Compassion is one thing Pigg isn’t short on. “I knew early on that I wanted to help others,” she said. “There’s no feeling like it.”

In nominating Pigg, teammate Kelly Brajacki said: “Angie is an amazing nurse. During the five years we have worked together in the IMCU, I’ve witnessed her compassion for patients daily. Her empathy is evident from the moment she meets a patient until she helps get better and go back home.”

Jamie Pritchard, LPN, WCC, AWCC, RAC-CT, COCN, CWCN, Symphony Chesterton

“I always said, since I was little, I wanted to be a nurse,” said Jamie Pritchard, director of wound care at Symphony Chesterton, a transitional care and assisted living facility.

She said she isn't sure what attracted her to nursing as a girl. Pritchard, who was selected as a top nurse in the Region by peer review, even tried other fields, including marketing, law and banking, but she always came back to the medical world.