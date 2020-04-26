Nurses: The Heart of Health Care

Honoring Our Nurses
Nurses comfort, care, educate, console, relate, endear and provide direction and assistance. They are at the forefront when we are sick; their work responsibilities immense, their efforts tireless and their commitment endless. They are the heart and soul of medical facilities including residential care, hospitals, clinics, doctors’ offices, schools, in-home care and much more. And this dedication is only enhanced by the coronavirus pandemic.
To celebrate National Nurse Week, May 6-12, 2020, The Times Media Co.; Presenting Sponsor: Community Healthcare System; Title Sponsor: Methodist Hospitals; Sponsors: Castle Subaru/Mitsubishi, Albert’s Diamond Jewelers, Indiana University Northwest, Strack & Van Til and Hospice of the Calumet Area, are showing our true appreciation for area nurses with nominations and evaluation, profiles and planned events.
The Goal
As a way of saying thanks, we asked the public to nominate nursing professionals who have had an effect on their life, the lives of loved ones and the community. The result was 160 nominations and more than 7,300 votes. From there, our panel of five independent judges — Kerry Erickson, Maria Chicchelly, Marie D. Forszt, Marsha King and Jennifer Philbin — reviewed the nominations and chose nine winners. The 10th was chosen by our readers. Read about each winner here and online at nwitimes.com/nurses.
The Judges
Kerry Erickson, deputy editor, The Times of Northwest Indiana
Kerry Erickson is the deputy editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Erickson has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Eastern Illinois University and also has served as deputy editor for features and night editor at The Times.
She has lived and worked for the last 20 years in Northwest Indiana, a place she is proud to call home.
Maria Chicchelly, assistant vice president, Patient Care Services, Methodist Hospitals
Maria Chicchelly, who holds a bachelor of arts degree in social work from Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a bachelor of science in nursing from Resurrection University, Chicago; and a master of business administration from Loyola University, Chicago, is assistant vice president, Patient Care at Northlake at Methodist Hospitals.
Chicchelly has more than 20 years of clinical and managerial experience in acute medical/surgical care, women’s health and inpatient/outpatient behavioral health. She has served as director of nursing and director of patient care services at Presence Health - St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago.
Marie D. Forszt, vice president, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Community Healthcare System
Marie D. Forszt, MPA, RHIA is vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company of Community Healthcare System. She earned her bachelor of science degree in Medical Record Administration from Indiana University School of Medicine and her master's in Public Administration from Indiana University.
Forszt began her professional career at Community Hospital, Munster, and has 30 years of health care management experience in areas including health information, service line development, operational management, cardiovascular research and marketing and community relations. Most recently, she assumed the position of vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana overseeing marketing, patient experience and the Center for Visual & Performing Arts.
Forszt is a member of the American Health Information Management Association and Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development. She also serves on the Board of Community Cancer Research Foundation.
Marsha King, dean of the University of St. Francis, Crown Point Campus; associate professor, University of St. Francis
Marsha King, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CNE, received her associate, bachelor and master of science degrees in nursing from Purdue University Northwest and her doctor of nursing practice in systems leadership from Rush University, Chicago. She also has a master’s degree in business administration. Certified as a nurse executive-advanced and a certified nurse educator, King has extensive experience in leadership positions in clinical, administrative, and academic environments as well as 21 years experience as a chief nursing officer.
A member of the Indiana State Board of Nursing and president for four years, King has received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, Northwest Indiana Influential Women in Education 2016 and most recently the 2017 Athena Award, for leadership and mentoring of women. She is a member of the executive leadership team for Go Red for Women and a board member of the Lake County American Heart Association. She also sits on the Area Health Education Center Advisory Council. She also lectures on a variety of topics at a local, regional and national level.
Jennifer Philbin, dean of nursing, Ivy Tech Community College
Jennifer Philbin, MSN, RN, received her bachelor’s degree from Lewis University in 1996 and her master’s from South University in 2009. She has been in academia for more than 15 years at LPN and RN programs in Illinois and Indiana. In her current role as dean of the School of Nursing at Ivy Tech, Philbin has overseen the LPN, RN and LPN to RN educational tracks for the Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus for four years.
Philbin also has worked in multiple areas in nursing from medical/surgical, hospice, home health and organ procurement. However, her passion remains in the community college to provide quality nursing education to the Region. She also is an ambassador for the National League for Nursing, a nursing education organization.
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care is published by the Marketing Team of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!