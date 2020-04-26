Nurses: The Heart of Health Care

Marsha King, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CNE, received her associate, bachelor and master of science degrees in nursing from Purdue University Northwest and her doctor of nursing practice in systems leadership from Rush University, Chicago. She also has a master’s degree in business administration. Certified as a nurse executive-advanced and a certified nurse educator, King has extensive experience in leadership positions in clinical, administrative, and academic environments as well as 21 years experience as a chief nursing officer.

A member of the Indiana State Board of Nursing and president for four years, King has received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, Northwest Indiana Influential Women in Education 2016 and most recently the 2017 Athena Award, for leadership and mentoring of women. She is a member of the executive leadership team for Go Red for Women and a board member of the Lake County American Heart Association. She also sits on the Area Health Education Center Advisory Council. She also lectures on a variety of topics at a local, regional and national level.

Jennifer Philbin, dean of nursing, Ivy Tech Community College