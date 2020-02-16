MARY FREDA: Más español, por favor

"Hola, mi llamo es Mary." (Hi, my name is Mary.)

A simple greeting that's often offered when we meet someone for the first time would become one of the first phrases my sophomore Spanish teacher at Bloom High School would task me with perfecting.

Eventually, I would. Then, the next set of words and phrases would come and my seven-year long journey with Spanish would continue.

Learning Spanish, for me, was always about the end goal: developing a deeper understanding of a language and culture that has always captivated my heart.

So when I saw administrators at Parkview Elementary in Valparaiso ended the school's beloved dual-language program, my heart ached for the students.

Currently, the program serves Parkview students in kindergarten through fourth grade, where 50% of students' instruction is taught in Spanish.

Like myself, Parkview students had the chance to explore a new culture and find ways to connect with people they might not have otherwise.