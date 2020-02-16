MARY FREDA: Más español, por favor

"Hola, mi llamo es Mary." (Hi, my name is Mary.)
A simple greeting that's often offered when we meet someone for the first time would become one of the first phrases my sophomore Spanish teacher at Bloom High School would task me with perfecting.
Eventually, I would. Then, the next set of words and phrases would come and my seven-year long journey with Spanish would continue.
Learning Spanish, for me, was always about the end goal: developing a deeper understanding of a language and culture that has always captivated my heart.
So when I saw administrators at Parkview Elementary in Valparaiso ended the school's beloved dual-language program, my heart ached for the students.
Currently, the program serves Parkview students in kindergarten through fourth grade, where 50% of students' instruction is taught in Spanish.
Like myself, Parkview students had the chance to explore a new culture and find ways to connect with people they might not have otherwise.
The program, which began during the 2015-16 school year, reminds me of teaching Spanish to fourth- and fifth-graders at Burris Laboratory School in Muncie, Indiana, while earning my degree at Ball State University.
During my time at Ball State, I spent a couple of semesters working with students and teaching them how to master basic words and phrases. Though the program was only once a week, the students brought a joy to my life I didn't realize I was missing out on.
I spent hours preparing lesson plans with other students and parent volunteers — finding ways to challenge them while keeping them engaged, which wasn't always easy.
Learning a new language is hard. There are new letters, sentence structures and verb tenses. Sometimes, it just doesn't click.
However, when everything comes together and you really begin to understand, everything transforms before your eyes. Complex sentences become a breeze, translating becomes second nature and barriers begin to fall down.
Valparaiso Community Schools is just one of 21 districts in Indiana that offers a dual-language program in Spanish. Twenty-two districts participate in the program statewide, with Batesville Community School Corp. offering one-way immersion in Mandarin, according to the Indiana Department of Education.
After administrators announced the program would end of this academic years, parents urged the school to reconsider axing the program.
“This breaks my heart,” said Rebecca Hoyle, the mother of a Parkview third grader. “The global mindset this has given my kids is beautiful.”
After parents speaking out and rallies, the Valparaiso district announced the program would continue next school year, however, that decision doesn't solidify the program's future.
According to previous Times reports, an email from new Parkview Principal Calli Dado did not expand upon a review of the program communicated to parents in January, or the future of DLI offerings beyond next school year.
Parents have been invited to an information session from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Parkview cafeteria for updates on the program.
Though the future is unsure, one thing remains clear: students and parents only want one thing: Más español.
A look at the 2018-19 Federal School Accountability results in Northwest Indiana
Here's a look at how Northwest Indiana schools compared in 2018-19 Federal School Accountability ratings.
Check out the 2018-2019 Federal School Accountability Ratings for Lake County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education.
Check out the 2018-2019 Federal School Accountability Ratings for Porter County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education.
Check out the 2018-2019 Federal School Accountability Ratings for LaPorte County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education.
Check out the 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for Jasper and Newton counties. Results were gathered via the Indiana Depa…
Check out the 2018-2019 Federal School Accountability Ratings for the Region's charter schools. Results were gathered via the Indiana Departme…
South Lake County Reporter Mary Freda can be reached at 219-853-2563 or mary.freda@nwi.com. Follow her on Twitter @Mary_Freda1. The opinions are the writer's.