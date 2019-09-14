VALPARAISO — Opportunity Enterprises is looking for hundreds of volunteers to help with its annual packathon.
Packathon is a 6-hour event Sept. 21. where volunteers come together to support Opportunity Enterprises by stuffing 50,000 Bank of America Chicago Marathon participant bags.
Volunteers will meet at from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Opportunity Enterprises, 2801 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, to stuff bags to be delivered to the marathon. Volunteers will be supplied with plenty of food and beverages to keep them going strong through the event thanks to Papa John’s, Strack & Van Til, Family Express, Starbucks, American Licorice, and Action Water. In addition, all volunteers will receive a free T-shirt thanks in part to Tera’s Sporty Ink.
“Sports teams, service clubs, scout groups, corporate teams, and friends and family are all welcome. Working together is such a great way to build team spirit while also supporting people with disabilities,” said Neil Samahon, Chief Executive Officer.
You have free articles remaining.
Volunteers (age 8 and up) can sign up as teams or individuals at www.oppent.org/pack.
For more information contact Amy Wulf at 219.464.9621 ex 333 or amy.wulf@oppent.org.
“Packathon is a fun, high energy event that builds camaraderie and supports OE’s mission at the same time,” said Amy Wulf, event coordinator.
Packathon 2019 is supported by Entertainment Express, Pulse Technology, and Tera’s Sporty Ink along with additional support from our annual sponsors 1st Source Bank, BMO Harris Bank, Centier Bank, Chester Inc., New Age Telecom, Oak Partners, Qubit Networks, Steel Cities Steels, and The Times Media Co.