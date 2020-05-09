Opposing Democratic attorney general candidates target Republican incumbent Hill

Karen Tallian and Jonathan Weinzapfel are opponents seeking the Democratic nomination for Indiana attorney general, but their target is clearly incumbent Curtis Hill, a Republican.
“Curtis Hill has to go. He just has to go,” state Sen. Tallian, of Ogden Dunes, said Saturday.
“I cannot recall one time, one opinion, where I agreed with Curtis Hill,” she said.
“His actions are a stain on the national character,” said Weinzapfel, a former Evansville mayor.
Both candidates spoke during an online debate Saturday sponsored by the Young Democrats organizations in Lake and Porter counties.
Both Weinzapfel and Tallian agreed that their first action would be to pull Indiana out of the federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act.
Weinzapfel noted the irony of Indiana’s involvement in the case.
Even as Hill pursues this action, Gov. Eric Holcomb is seeking federal permission for a 10-year extension to Indiana’s participation in the Medicaid expansion program. Vice President Mike Pence expanded Medicaid in the state under the terms of the Affordable Care Act, popularly referred to as Obamacare, when Pence was governor.
If the federal law is overturned, not only would the Medicaid recipients be affected, but also the 2.5 million Hoosiers with preexisting conditions,” Weinzapfel said. The ACA forbids insurance companies from denying coverage on the basis of preexisting conditions.
The lawsuit to overturn the ACA “is just unconscionable. It was before, but now with this coronavirus, it’s even worse,” Tallian said.
“Curtis Hill is out there really on the fringe,” Weinzapfel said.
“The last 15 years in the Senate, I have been working on a lot of these health care issues,” Tallian said.
She recently pushed for insurance companies to cover contraception with no co-pays, she noted, but that measure hasn’t passed.
Both candidates are proponents of abortion rights.
“I am a pro-choice woman candidate,” Tallian said.
“I think it’s incredibly important to protect women’s personal reproductive decisions,” Weinzapfel said.
Weinzapfel vowed not to defend state laws he believes are unconstitutional. The state has spent millions of dollars defending laws just to prove a political point, he said.
Tallian, too, said the Republican incumbent has spent too much money to push right-wing issues.
However, she said Democratic attorneys general are “a front line of defense on many of these issues” at the national level as the Trump administration seeks to overturn environmental protections, put tighter limits on food stamps and overturn programs like Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals.
“Yes, I would be an activist attorney general on climate change issues,” Tallian said.
Electing Joe Biden president would go a long way toward ending what the Trump administration is seeking, Weinzapfel said.
Hill is spending Indiana taxpayers’ money on “frivolous lawsuits” that push a right-wing agenda on issues involving women, LGBTQ rights “and a whole lot of things I just can’t abide,” Tallian said.
Both candidates favor reform on cannabis use.
“Indiana hasn’t kept up,” Weinzapfel said. “Even Kentucky is building rational policy.”
Tallian has been outspoken on the issue.
“I was the first person to come out in the Statehouse nine or 10 years ago, when everyone else was afraid to touch it,” she said.
When she began pushing for decriminalization, there were 15,000 arrests a year for simple possession. Now there are 22,000, she said.
“We’re going in the wrong direction,” Tallian said.
Gallery: Major deadlines for Hoosiers to know amid coronavirus changes
May 4: Voter registration deadline
May 5: In-person early voting begins
May 21: Deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot
May 22: All driver’s licenses, state identification cards, vehicle registrations and firearms licenses that expired after March 6, 2020 automatically are extended to this date under Executive Order 20-09
June 2: Primary Election Day
July 15: Federal and state income tax returns for 2019 are due
July 10: Last day to pay semi-annual property taxes in all Indiana counties without incurring a late payment penalty
