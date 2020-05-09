Opposing Democratic attorney general candidates target Republican incumbent Hill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Tallian and Jonathan Weinzapfel are opponents seeking the Democratic nomination for Indiana attorney general, but their target is clearly incumbent Curtis Hill, a Republican.

“Curtis Hill has to go. He just has to go,” state Sen. Tallian, of Ogden Dunes, said Saturday.

“I cannot recall one time, one opinion, where I agreed with Curtis Hill,” she said.

“His actions are a stain on the national character,” said Weinzapfel, a former Evansville mayor.

Both candidates spoke during an online debate Saturday sponsored by the Young Democrats organizations in Lake and Porter counties.

Both Weinzapfel and Tallian agreed that their first action would be to pull Indiana out of the federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Weinzapfel noted the irony of Indiana’s involvement in the case.

Even as Hill pursues this action, Gov. Eric Holcomb is seeking federal permission for a 10-year extension to Indiana’s participation in the Medicaid expansion program. Vice President Mike Pence expanded Medicaid in the state under the terms of the Affordable Care Act, popularly referred to as Obamacare, when Pence was governor.